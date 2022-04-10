Thousands of recovered Covid patients sent home despite lockdown in Shanghai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Thousands of recovered Covid patients sent home despite lockdown in Shanghai

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 4:58 pm
A medical worker conducts Covid-19 tests for residents after a confirmed case was found in the community in Shanghai (AP Photo/Chen Si)
A medical worker conducts Covid-19 tests for residents after a confirmed case was found in the community in Shanghai (AP Photo/Chen Si)

Shanghai health authorities have discharged more than 11,000 recovered Covid-19 patients and health authorities emphasised that they must be allowed to return home despite the lockdown that has severely restricted movement in China’s largest city.

“We hope their family and community will not worry about them or discriminate against them,” said Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Health Commission, on Sunday.

The city of 26 million people reported 1,006 confirmed infections and nearly 24,000 asymptomatic cases in the last 24 hours. Shanghai has been under lockdown since March 28, and authorities said on Saturday that the strict measures would be lifted in areas with no new cases in the last 14 days following another round of mass testing.

The United States on Saturday advised its citizens to reconsider traveling to China due to “arbitrary enforcement” of local laws and Covid-19 restrictions, particularly in Hong Kong, Jilin province and Shanghai. US officials cited a risk of “parents and children being separated”.

Virus Outbreak China
Workers unload supplies including boxes of masks in Shanghai as the city continues under strict lockdown (Chinatopix via AP)

Foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said in response that China was “strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the US side’s groundless accusation against China’s epidemic response”.

“It should be pointed out that China’s anti-epidemic policies are science-based and effective, and we are fully confident that Shanghai and other places in China will prevail over the new wave of the epidemic,” said Zhao.

Meanwhile, Shanghai authorities said that they have secured daily supplies for residents from online platforms, according to state-owned newspaper Global Times, following complaints about deliveries of food and other basic necessities as the lockdown enters its third week.

Residents have resorted to group buying of groceries because they are not allowed to leave their buildings. Posts circulating on social media platforms such as Weibo also show that some residents have not been able to have their food orders delivered, while others posted online that they are running out of food.

Some people said that as soon as you go to the grocery shopping app, a day’s orders are already filled.

According to the Global Times, platforms such as JD.com as well as Alibaba’s Ele.me delivery apps are working with authorities to ensure that everyone has access to vegetables, fruits and other produce.

Shanghai highlights the soaring human and economic cost of China’s “zero-Covid” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person.

Separately, Erjiefang, an area in the capital Beijing, was classified as high-risk on Saturday after eight local Covid-19 infections were reported there over the past two weeks.

And in Guangzhou, primary and middle schools will switch to online learning starting on Monday after the metropolis of 18 million north west of Hong Kong registered 23 local infections since Friday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

An exhibition centre was being converted into a makeshift hospital after authorities said earlier they would begin citywide mass testing.

China is facing one of its worst local outbreaks since the pandemic began. China is still closed to international travel, even as most of the world has sought ways to live with the virus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal