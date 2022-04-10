Manchester City retain slender lead after thrilling draw with rivals Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Manchester City retain slender lead after thrilling draw with rivals Liverpool

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 6:34 pm Updated: April 10, 2022, 7:06 pm
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane scores his side’s second equaliser against Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA).
Manchester City retained their slender lead at the Premier League summit as their crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Kevin De Bruyne fired the champions into a fifth-minute lead at the Etihad Stadium but Diogo Jota levelled eight minutes later for the second-placed Reds.

Gabriel Jesus restored City’s advantage before the break but Sadio Mane marked his 30th birthday with a second equaliser for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Raheem Sterling thought he had put City ahead for a third time against his former club but VAR ruled against him in a tight offside decision and substitute Riyad Mahrez hit the post late on.

The result ended Liverpool’s 10-match winning league run and left City a point clear with just seven games of the season remaining.

The much-hyped contest lived up to expectations with the game starting at a ferocious pace and hardly relenting.

City were the first to hit their stride with Jesus teeing up Sterling for a glorious chance inside the opening minutes after a De Bruyne break.

Manchester City v Liverpool – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Diogo Jota’s goal meant Manchester City did not lead for long in the crunch clash (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sterling seemed certain to score but Alisson Becker came out to meet him and block his shot.

City did not dwell on the miss for long as De Bruyne fired them ahead just moments later.

The Belgian swerved away from a challenge outside the area and struck a fierce shot that deflected off Joel Matip and crashed in off the post.

Liverpool had seen little of the ball up until this point but their response was swift as they carved out an instant equaliser.

The Reds built patiently and Mohamed Salah spread play wide to Andrew Robertson. The Scot picked out Trent Alexander-Arnold with a deep cross to the far post and the right-back’s first-time lay-off was clinically side-footed home by Jota.

Manchester City v Liverpool – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Gabriel Jesus (second right) put Manchester City back in front against Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

City looked to hit back quickly as Jesus tested Alisson and Rodri had an effort deflected over.

City goalkeeper Ederson then gave the home fans a scare when he stumbled attempting to clear a backpass but he scrambled back to sweep off the line with Jota lurking.

The hosts had another opportunity as Rodri headed across goal from a free-kick but John Stones was unable to apply a finishing touch. De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo also had efforts deflected wide but Jesus did restore City’s lead in the 36th minute.

The Brazilian got behind the Liverpool defence as Cancelo whipped in a cross and guided a shot past Alisson and in off the bar. Sterling could have added a third soon after but failed to make contact with a Phil Foden cross.

Jota spurned a chance to equalise just before the break when he took too long to shoot and was dispossessed by Aymeric Laporte but Mane was more decisive after the restart.

Manchester City v Liverpool – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane drew his side level for a second time (Martin Rickett/PA)

Just 47 seconds of the second half had elapsed when Salah played in his fellow forward and Mane made no mistake.

Salah then almost teed up Jota for another but Ederson saved.

The advantage seemed to swing back City’s way just after the hour when Sterling raced through to calmly slot home but his celebrations were cut short when VAR ruled him narrowly offside.

The atmosphere was tense and ratcheted up a notch when referee Anthony Taylor failed to award Liverpool a corner despite a Salah shot taking a deflection off a City defender.

City then almost rubbed salt into the wound as Jesus lashed a shot into the side-netting.

Both sides pushed until the end and Mahrez almost snatched victory when his long-range free-kick clipped the outside of the post. The Algerian had another chance injury time but his attempted chip flew over.

