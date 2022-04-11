Rory McIlroy urged to find consistency at majors after impressive Masters Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Rory McIlroy urged to find consistency at majors after impressive Masters Sunday

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 2:44 pm
Rory McIlroy holed out from a bunker to complete a final round of 64 in the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)
Rory McIlroy holed out from a bunker to complete a final round of 64 in the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)

Rory McIlroy’s record-equalling final round in the Masters can turn him from Clark Kent into a golfing “Superman”, according to former PGA Tour professional Brandel Chamblee.

McIlroy holed out from a bunker on the 18th at Augusta National on Sunday to complete a thrilling 64, his lowest score in the Masters and the joint lowest in the final round in tournament history.

It was not enough to secure the victory he needs to complete a career grand slam, as world number one Scottie Scheffler claimed a remarkable fourth win in just 57 days, but Chamblee hopes it can inspire McIlroy to get off to faster starts in major championships.

Since winning the 2014 US PGA Championship, McIlroy is a combined 35 over par in the first round of majors, his latest effort being a one-over-par 73 at Augusta.

“Maybe this round will snap Rory out of his major malaise and remind him of just who he is from a talent perspective,” Golf Channel analyst Chamblee said.

“There’s no question he’s been a different player early on (in majors). In the 27 majors since he last won, with the exception of a few, all 27 they all have a trend.

“He starts out on Thursday as one player, then goes into the phone booth and comes out as Superman and he’s the best player in the world Saturday, Sunday. Maybe the ripple of this will turn him into the best player in the world on Thursday morning at the PGA.”

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy tees off on the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes McIlroy is more than capable of claiming that elusive Masters title, adding: “We know this is a course that should suit his game. His chipping is brilliant, so under-rated, his putting has improved.

“There’s no reason he can’t go and complete the grand slam. This might kickstart a little bit of belief, going on and getting major win number five. He’s miles good enough to do it.”

McIlroy led the field in driving distance during the week and was also set to top the greens in regulation category until finding sand with his approach to the 18th.

“I’ve played good enough around here, maybe just haven’t strung four rounds together, but I’ve always known that I have the game to win at this place,” McIlroy said.

“It’s probably one of the best rounds I’ve had in a major championship and it sets me up for the rest of the year. I feel like my game has been sort of quietly pretty good without the results to really show for it.

“It’s no good feeling like your game is in good shape and finishing 30th every week. Every now and again it’s nice to have results like this just to reaffirm that what you’re doing are the right things.

“The only person to beat me this week is the guy that’s currently the best golfer in the world. I’m on the right track and doing the right things.

“It was just nice to feel that buzz in a major championship again. It’s been a while since I felt that. I think the last time was trying to make the cut in the Open Championship (at Portrush in 2019) so this was certainly better than that.

“I’m excited going forward and I think this day will stand me in good stead not just in Masters in the next few years, but also just for my career going forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal