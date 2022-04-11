Casemiro: Fans jeering Gareth Bale are ‘whistling at the history’ of Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Casemiro: Fans jeering Gareth Bale are ‘whistling at the history’ of Real Madrid

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 4:44 pm
Casemiro has told Real fans to stop jeering Gareth Bale, pictured (John Walton/PA)
Casemiro has told Real fans to stop jeering Gareth Bale, pictured (John Walton/PA)

Casemiro has told Real Madrid fans jeering Gareth Bale that they are “whistling at the history of this club”.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro called on Real supporters to stop hounding Wales forward Bale, who has come under fire from the Bernabeu Stadium fans.

Bale was jeered on Saturday when he made a late substitute appearance in Real’s 2-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga, for his first Bernabeu outing since February 2020.

The 32-year-old has only mustered five appearances for Real this term due to a string of injury issues, and angered Madrid fans when missing the clash with arch-rivals Barcelona last month, only to feature for Wales four days later.

Casemiro urged the club’s supporters to stop getting on Bale’s back ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea in Madrid.

“I don’t agree when a player on my team is whistled,” said Casemiro. “We’re all on the same side, we have to support him.

“It’s never nice to hear a team-mate being whistled by our fans. I heard Bale being whistled the other day and I didn’t like that.

“He’s a historic player. When you whistle him you’re whistling at the history of this club.”

Jesus Vallejo will miss Tuesday’s last-eight second leg after testing positive for Covid, while fellow defender Eder Militao will also be absent due to suspension.

Real stunned the defending champions 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday, with Karim Benzema claiming his second Champions League hat-trick in as many matches.

The men from Madrid will expect to move one step closer to a 14th Champions League crown by completing the job and reaching the semi-finals on Tuesday night on home soil.

Benzema’s prodigious scoring record now sits at 37 goals in as many matches in all competitions for Madrid this term.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed the 34-year-old for ageing “like a fine wine” after his Stamford Bridge treble, suggesting the added responsibility of the captaincy had helped hone his focus.

Casemiro insisted the France hitman has not gone through any grand transformation in order to scale new heights, however.

“The only thing that’s changed about Karim is his goals,” said Casemiro. “We’re honoured to be his team-mates. He’s an amazing player, and perhaps right now the most important player we have.”

