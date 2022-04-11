Sharif sworn in as Pakistan’s new PM after week of drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sharif sworn in as Pakistan’s new PM after week of drama

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 6:15 pm
Newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (National Assembly of Pakistan via AP)
Newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (National Assembly of Pakistan via AP)

Pakistan’s parliament has elected opposition politician Shahbaz Sharif as the new prime minister, following a week of political turmoil that led to the ousting of Imran Khan.

Mr Sharif took the oath of office inside the stately, white marble palace known as the Presidency in a brief ceremony.

But his elevation will not guarantee a peaceful path forward or solve the country’s many economic problems, including high inflation and a soaring energy crisis.

Pakistan Politics
Imran Khan (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Mr Sharif, the brother of disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, won with 174 votes after more than 100 lawmakers from Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, resigned and walked out of the National Assembly in protest.

Those 174 votes — two more than the required simple majority — are enough to pass laws in the 342-seat assembly. If Mr Khan’s followers take to the streets, as he has vowed, it could create more pressure on lawmakers and deepen the crisis.

Mr Khan, a former cricket star whose conservative Islamist ideology and dogged independence characterised his three years and eight months in office, was ousted early on Sunday.

He lost a no-confidence vote after being deserted by his party allies and a key coalition partner.

In a show of strength and a precursor to the political uncertainty ahead, Mr Khan rallied hundreds of thousands of supporters on Sunday night to protest over his ouster, describing the new leadership as an “imposed government,” charging they colluded with the US to oust him.

His backers marched in cities across Pakistan, waving large party flags and shouted slogans promising to return him to power. The crowds were dominated by youths who make up the backbone of Mr Khan’s supporters.

The political drama began April 3 when Mr Khan sidestepped an initial no-confidence vote demanded by the opposition by dissolving parliament and calling early elections.

The opposition, which accuses Khan of economic mismanagement, appealed to the Supreme Court. After four days of deliberations, the court said Mr Khan’s move was illegal and the no-confidence vote went ahead, leading to his ouster.

Mr Khan has demanded early elections — the balloting is not due before August 2023. He has tapped into anti-American sentiment in Pakistan, accusing Washington of conspiring with his opponents to topple him. That conspiracy theory resonates with his youthful base, which often sees the US war on terrorism after 9/11 as unfairly targeting Pakistan.

Mr Khan claims Washington opposes him because of his independent foreign policy favouring China and Russia. He was criticised for a visit he made on February 24 to Moscow, where he met with President Vladimir Putin as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.

The US State Department has denied any involvement in Pakistan’s internal politics.

