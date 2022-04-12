Australian state Victoria confirmed as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Australian state Victoria confirmed as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 1:10 am
Melbourne staged the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in 2006 (Gareth Copley/PA)
The Australian state of Victoria has been officially announced as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

It will mark the first time a state or region has been awarded the Games, and the sixth time they have been staged in Australia.

Victoria emerged as favourite from a number of interested parties in Australia, and entered into a period of exclusivity with the Commonwealth Games Federation in February.

2018 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Australia hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sixteen sports, all of which are also part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, have been confirmed on the initial programme, with up to seven more set to be added before the end of the year.

The Victoria Games will be staged across several cities including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland, with the opening ceremony at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Melbourne also hosted the 2006 Commonwealth Games, which were considered to be among the most successful ever.

COMMONWEALTH Boxing
Scotland’s Kenny Anderson was among the gold medal winners in 2006 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

CGF president Dame Louise Martin said: “The Commonwealth Games Federation is absolutely delighted to award the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Victoria.

“Commonwealth Games Australia and the Victorian Government have set out a bold and innovative vision that provides an exciting new blueprint for hosting our major multi-sport event.”

