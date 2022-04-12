Israeli officer kills Palestinian man who stabbed him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Israeli officer kills Palestinian man who stabbed him

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 11:25 am
Storks fly over a section of Israel’s separation barrier, between the Israeli Kibbutz Kramim and the West Bank village of Arab al Fureijat (AP)
Storks fly over a section of Israel's separation barrier, between the Israeli Kibbutz Kramim and the West Bank village of Arab al Fureijat (AP)

An Israeli police officer has shot and killed a Palestinian man who stabbed him in southern Israel early on Tuesday, police said.

It is the latest in a series of deadly incidents during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The police said the man drew a knife and stabbed the officer during a security check near a construction site in the city of Ashkelon.

The officer, who was lightly wounded, shot the man and killed him. The Magen David Adom rescue service took the officer to a nearby hospital.

Police did not identify the Palestinian man, but said he was was from Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Naftali Bennett
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (AP)

The shooting raised to five the number of Palestinians killed in recent days, among them an unarmed woman who was shot and killed at a military checkpoint in Bethlehem.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, confirmed carrying out multiple raids across the West Bank, saying it had arrested 20 suspects.

Much of the military’s recent activity has focused on Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank where two Palestinian attackers who killed Israelis lived.

The army said that residents hurled explosives at troops, who fired back at the suspects. There were no immediate reports of Palestinian injuries, and the army said none of its soldiers were hurt.

The incidents are part of a spate of violence around Israel during Ramadan, when tensions between Israelis and Palestinians often run high. Ramadan this year converges with major Jewish and Christian holidays.

Israeli checkpoint
Israeli Border Police officers secure a checkpoint used by Palestinian to cross from the West Bank into Jerusalem (AP)

Protests and clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan last year boiled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants.

“We will not let them, our enemy, stop our lives,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told about 100 late-night revellers at the re-opening of Tel Aviv’s Ilka bar, the nightclub where a Palestinian gunman from Jenin killed three people last Thursday before being gunned down.

“We’re returning back to life … And simultaneously, we fight.”

Israel has stepped up its military activity in the West Bank after Palestinian assailants killed 14 Israelis in four attacks inside the country in recent weeks.

At the same time, it has taken a series of steps to try to calm the situation, including granting thousands of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, run by the militant Hamas group, permits to work inside Israel.

