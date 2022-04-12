Several people hurt in New York City subway station shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Several people hurt in New York City subway station shooting

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 3:09 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 4:49 pm
Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to the station in Brooklyn (AP)
New York City police are searching for a gunman after several people were shot and injured at a subway station during a morning rush hour attack that left commuters bleeding on a train platform.

Officials said at least five people suffered gunshot wounds with at least 11 in total suffering some kind of injury in the attack at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park area.

Fire personnel had responded to reports of smoke at the station at around 8.30am local time (1.30pm BST).

Preliminary information indicates that a suspect fled the area wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

Shooting scene
Five people are said to have been shot in Brooklyn (AP)

Investigators believe the suspect deployed a smoke device before opening fire. They are examining whether the suspect may have used that device in an effort to distract people before the shooting.

Photos and video from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station and the air filled with smoke.

Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time”.

A stretcher at the scene
The search is on for a gunman thought to have been wearing construction gear (AP)

Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy said.

Eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WIN: “My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming.”

He added that he saw smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.

A bystander video shows people lying on the subway platform amid what appeared to be puddles of blood, as a loudspeaker announcement told everyone on the smoke-hazy platform to get on a train.

Inside a subway carriage, one person could be seen lying on the floor, encircled by others. Outside the station, a police officer yelled: “Let’s go! Get out of the way!”

Subway Shooting scene
Law enforcement gather near the entrance to the station (AP)

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in an area a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.

Police officers were canvassing 4th Avenue, the station’s cross-street, asking witnesses whether they were on the train. A sea of emergency lights was visible from at least a dozen blocks away, where a police cordon was set up.

The shootings come as New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.

Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime – especially on the subways – a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols.

It was not immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.

