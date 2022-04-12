Depp will go to his grave knowing people think he is an abuser, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Depp will go to his grave knowing people think he is an abuser, court hears

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 4:25 pm
Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP)
Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP)

Johnny Depp will “go to his grave knowing that whatever he does there will always be people who believe he abused a woman”, a court has heard.

Lawyers on behalf of the actor said his former wife Amber Heard had been “preparing to give the performance of a lifetime” during the recently begun US lawsuit.

Jury members heard Mr Depp had been cast as a “villain” in the story as the six-week trial at Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, opened on Tuesday.

The actor, 58, is suing actress Heard, his former partner, for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post in which she discussed her experiences of domestic abuse.

Actress Amber Heard inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP)

Mr Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

He says the accusations have made it difficult for him to get the sorts of roles he used to, and launched the 50 million dollar (£38.2 million) lawsuit in 2019.

Addressing the jury, Benjamin Chew, representing Mr Depp, said: “Some of you might recognise Johnny Depp from his portrayal of such characters as Edward Scissorhands and Captain Jack Sparrow.

“For over 30 years he has built a career as one of the most talented actors in Hollywood.

“Today his name is associated with a lie. A false statement uttered by his former wife, Amber Heard.”

Mr Chew said the lie had “cast Mr Depp as a villain, a man who would violently abuse a woman”.

“This is a case about how devastating words can be. Words matter,” he said.

Actor Johnny Depp inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia
Johnny Depp inside the courtroom (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP)

Both actors are attending the trial in person and are due to give evidence.

Camille Vasquez, also representing Mr Depp, said: “Mr Depp will go to his grave knowing that whatever he does there will always be people who believe he abused a woman.

“Ms Heard took on the role of a lifetime, she couldn’t back down.

“She has been living and breathing this lie for years now. She is preparing to give the performance of a lifetime in this trial.”

Scores of people, mostly fans of Mr Depp, crowded into the courtroom on Tuesday as the case was officially opened.

Mr Depp wore a dark blue suit and black shirt with a cream tie, while Ms Heard wore a grey blazer and wore her hair in a low bun.

Ms Heard’s Washington Post article was titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Actress Amber Heard looks on inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard looks on inside the courtroom (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP)

It did not mention Mr Depp by name.

The case is being brought in Virginia rather than in California, where the actors live, because The Washington Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County.

Other high-profile celebrities are listed as witnesses in the trial, including actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal