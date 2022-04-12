Cuban crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Cuban crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 5:49 pm
Crabs cross a road in Giron, Cuba (AP)
Crabs cross a road in Giron, Cuba (AP)

Every year in Cuba, millions of crabs emerge from the forest at the beginning of the spring rains and head for the waters of the Bay of Pigs, crossing streets and highways on a perilous journey to mate and reproduce.

Now under way, the migration causes concern to drivers who try to swerve in an often futile attempt not to kill the crustaceans.

The crabs are a nuisance to residents but the sight of them crossing the road is a wonder for tourists and other first-time onlookers.

Cuban crabs
Millions of crabs emerge at the beginning of the spring rains (AP)

“They got here before us,” said Amaury Urra, a 50-year-old hiking guide from the Cienega de Zapata, the largest wetland in the Caribbean, known for its picturesque backdrop of turquoise sea waters and coastal cliffs.

“We’re used to this.

“Where I live, which is in the centre of the town of Giron, the crabs don’t get there as much,” he said – though there are plenty on the outskirts.

Located about 110 miles south-east of Havana, the area was the scene of a 1961 failed invasion by Cuban exiles who signed up for a covertly CIA-funded operation to overthrow Fidel Castro.

Cuba Crabs
The creatures are crushed in huge numbers on their journey (AP)

This year, the crabs started their journey early. At the end of March, local l authorities issued a warning to drivers to avoid travelling in the morning and evening hours – the favourite crossing times for the crabs.

Environmentalists usually demand the closure of the main road, especially at key migration times.

The passage of the red crustaceans – gecarcinus ruricola – could last until July.

Cuba Crabs
The yearly crab spawning migration causes concern to drivers who try to swerve out of the creatures’ path (AP)

The largest amount of traffic occurs between April and May. And residents have to be careful – when the crabs feel threatened, they can puncture car tyres with their pincers.

Official figures estimate that some 3.5 million crabs die each season on the road, many crushed by passing vehicles. They take a minute and a half to cross.

This type of crab lives and migrates in the Bahamas, Nicaragua, Jamaica and Dominica.

But only in this part of Cuba, and perhaps in another sector of the coast towards the neighbouring province of Cienfuegos, does its path collide so dramatically with human traffic.

