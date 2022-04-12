Biden: Russia war amounts to ‘genocide’ and Putin trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Biden: Russia war amounts to ‘genocide’ and Putin trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 7:13 am
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
US President Joe Biden has said Russia’s war in Ukraine amounts to “genocide”, accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian”.

“Yes, I called it genocide,” he told reporters in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington.

“It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”

At an earlier event in Menlo, Iowa, addressing spiking energy prices resulting from the war, Mr Biden had implied that he thought Mr Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine, but offered no details.

Neither the president nor his administration announced new consequences for Russia or assistance to Ukraine following Mr Biden’s public assessment.

Mr Biden said it would be up to lawyers to decide if Russia’s conduct met the international standard for genocide, but said “it sure seems that way to me”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine.
(PA Graphics)

“More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine, and we’re only going to learn more and more about the devastation and let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies,” he said.

Just last week Mr Biden had said he did not believe Russia’s actions amounted to genocide, just that they constituted “war crimes”.

During a trip to Europe last month, the US president faced controversy for a nine-word statement seemingly supporting regime change in Moscow, which would have represented a dramatic shift towards direct confrontation with another nuclear-armed country.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Mr Biden said.

He clarified the comments days later, saying: “I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man. I wasn’t articulating a policy change.”

Past American leaders have often dodged formally declaring bloody campaigns such as Russia’s in Ukraine as genocide, hesitating to trigger an obligation under an international genocide convention that requires signing countries to intervene once genocide is formally identified.

That obligation was seen as blocking President Bill Clinton from declaring Rwandan Hutus’ killing of 800,000 ethnic Tutsis in 1994 as genocide, for example.

