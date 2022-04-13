Four presidents take train to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky By Press Association April 13, 2022, 8:35 am Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Service/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia said they are heading for Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Twitter posts by the leaders showed them standing outside a Ukrainian railway passenger car, but did not give details about the trip. On our way to Kyiv, to a city that has suffered terribly due to Russian war since my last visit. Together with Presidents @AndrzejDuda, @GitanasNauseda & @valstsgriba we visit #Ukraine to show strong support to 🇺🇦 people, will meet dear friend President @ZelenskyyUa #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/NPUqPize1R— Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) April 13, 2022 “We are visiting Ukraine to show strong support to the Ukrainian people, will meet dear friend President Zelensky,“ Estonian President Alar Karis said in his post. Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuania’s Gitanas Nauseda and Egils Levits of Latvia also are on the trip. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Readers’ letters: Johnson deserves praise for Zelensky meeting Biden pushes Modi to take a harder line against Russia over Ukraine Russia could triple troop numbers in bid to take Donbas, say Western officials Johnson and Zelensky held talks over roast beef dinner during Kyiv visit