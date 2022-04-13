At least 10 killed as lorry and tourist bus collide in Egypt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
At least 10 killed as lorry and tourist bus collide in Egypt

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 2:53 pm
A tourist bus was set on fire after it collided with a truck in Egypt (AP)
A tourist bus collided with a lorry on a road in southern Egypt and burst into flames, killing at least 10 people including four French and a Belgian, authorities said.

The crash happened on a road about 27 miles south of the city of Aswan, provincial authorities said. The bus was traveling to the Temple of Esna on the west bank of the Nile River, some 34 miles south of the ancient city of Luxor.

Along with the tourists, five Egyptians were killed in the crash.

At least 14 others were injured, including eight from France and six from Belgium, they said.

Great Pyramid study
Egypt’s roads have a poor safety record (ScanPyramids mission/PA)

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Many bodies were charred, and the injured suffered from burns, bruises and fractures, according to a health official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi posted on Twitter that he was closely following the crash and had instructed the government to “provide all medical and treatment care for the victims of the tragic accident”.

Aswan Provincial Governor Ashraf Attia said the injured were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition.

Wednesday’s accident came five days after a bus crashed on a road near the Red Sea, killing three including two Polish tourists.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record.

The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Egypt’s official statistics agency says there were around 10,000 road accidents in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, leaving over 3,480 dead.

In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing over 3,080 deaths.

