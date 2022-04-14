Ukraine claims to have caused ‘serious damage’ after striking Russian flagship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Ukraine claims to have caused ‘serious damage’ after striking Russian flagship

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 6:23 am
Ukrainian officials say they have caused ‘serious damage’ to the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet (AP)
Ukrainian officials say they have caused ‘serious damage’ to the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet (AP)

Ukrainian officials say they have caused “serious damage” to the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

The Odesa region’s governor Maksym Marchenko said forces struck the Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva with two missiles and caused “serious damage”.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the ship was damaged, but not that it was hit by Ukraine.

The ministry said ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire whose causes “were being established”, adding that the Moskva’s entire crew was evacuated.

Earlier, President Joe Biden approved 800 million dollars (£610m) in military assistance for Ukraine, including artillery and helicopters, to bolster its defences against a Russian offensive in the country’s east.

Mr Biden announced the aid after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to coordinate the delivery of the assistance, which he said included artillery systems, artillery rounds and armoured personnel carriers, as well as helicopters.

“This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine,” Mr Biden said.

He added that the US will continue to work with allies to share additional weapons and resources as the conflict continues.

President Joe Biden waves as he walks
Joe Biden has promised further assistance for Ukraine but is being called on to deliver more (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Mr Biden is under pressure from members of both parties in Congress to expand and accelerate US aid.

Robert Gates, a former CIA director and defence secretary, said he believes the administration needs to push hard for weapon donations by Nato members in Eastern Europe, whose arsenals include Soviet-era tanks and other weaponry and equipment that could help Ukraine immediately.

“The United States ought to be acting, 24/7 — how do we mobilise the equipment and how do we get it into Ukraine and into the hands of the Ukrainians,” Mr Gates said in an online forum sponsored by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“It’s critically important and critically urgent, and we ought to be sort of ransacking the arsenals of those states, and I think they would be cooperative, particularly” if they are given assurances that the Pentagon will provide American replacements for the donated weapons.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal