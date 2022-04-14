Ukraine war and inflation threaten global economy, says IMF chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ukraine war and inflation threaten global economy, says IMF chief

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 2:21 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 2:49 pm
International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

The head of the International Monetary Fund has warned that Russia’s war against Ukraine is weakening the economic prospects for most of the world’s countries and called high inflation “a clear and present danger” to the global economy.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the consequences of Russia’s invasion were contributing to economic downgrades for 143 countries, although most of them will continue to grow.

The war has disrupted global trade in energy and grain and is threatening to cause food shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Ms Georgieva made her comments in remarks prepared for a speech on the eve of next week’s spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.

An unexpectedly strong recovery from 2020’s pandemic recession has caught businesses by surprise, leaving factories, ports and freight yards unable to keep up with strong customer demand and pushing prices higher.

Chronically high inflation, which is forcing the world’s central banks to raise interest rates and is likely to slow economic growth in the process, amounts to “a massive setback for the global recovery”, Ms Georgieva said.

She also warned of “the fragmentation of the world economy into geopolitical blocs”, with the West imposing far-reaching sanctions on Russia and China expressing support for the autocratic Russian regime of President Vladimir Putin.

“In a world where war in Europe creates hunger in Africa; where a pandemic can circle the globe in days and reverberate for years; where emissions anywhere mean rising sea levels almost everywhere – the threat to our collective prosperity from a breakdown in global co-operation cannot be overstated,” Ms Georgieva said.

Before the war, Russia and Ukraine had supplied 28% of global wheat exports, and Russia and Belarus accounted for 40% of exports of the fertiliser potash.

“Now,” Ms Georgieva said, “grain and corn prices are soaring, and leaders across Africa and the Middle East are telling me that supplies are running low. Food insecurity is a grave concern.

“We must act now with a multilateral initiative to bolster food security. The alternative is dire: More hunger, more poverty and more social unrest – especially for countries that have struggled to escape fragility and conflict for many years.”

Ms Georgieva called on the world to support the Ukrainians and noted that the IMF had delivered 1.4 billion dollars (£1 billion) in emergency financing to help Ukraine meet its immediate spending needs.

The IMF is also offering assistance to Ukraine’s neighbours, including Moldova, which has accepted more than 400,000 war refugees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]