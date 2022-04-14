Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 4:21 pm
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India (Rajanish Kakade/AP)
Popular Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have married in a private ceremony at their residence in Mumbai, India.

The couple wore ivory outfits as they came out and waved to photographers from their apartment building.

Kapoor picked Bhatt up and walked back into the apartment with her in his arms.

The wedding ceremony was attended by close relatives, Bollywood stars and cricket great Sachin Tendulkar and his wife.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor lifts Alia Bhatt as the couple pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India
Ranbir Kapoor lifts Alia Bhatt as the couple pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai (Rajanish Kakade/AP)

Kapoor, 39, belongs to Bollywood’s popular Kapoor clan which has dominated the Hindi film industry since the 1940s.

His parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, were prominent Bollywood stars in the 1970-80s.

He is the grandson of veteran actor-director Raj Kapoor, who was rated as Bollywood’s best showman.

Raj Kapoor’s father, Prithviraj Kapoor, was an actor who ran a theatre company and acted in Hindi classics in the 1940s.

Bhatt, 29, also belongs to a Bollywood family.

Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a well-known filmmaker, and her mother, Soni Razdan, is a former actress.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, left, pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor after their wedding (Rajanish Kakade/AP)

Bhatt made her debut in Karan Johar’s teen drama Student Of The Year in 2012.

She won an award for playing a kidnapping victim in the road drama Highway in 2014.

Ranbir Kapoor began his film career by assisting producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film Black in 2005.

He made his acting debut in Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007.

