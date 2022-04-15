Life insurance document for Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald sells at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Life insurance document for Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald sells at auction

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 9:03 am
Lee Harvey Oswald (AP)
Lee Harvey Oswald (AP)

The life insurance policy on the man who assassinated US president John F Kennedy paid out less than 900 dollars to his mother – but the death claim she filed to get that sum has sold at auction for almost 80,000 dollars (£61,000).

The original Notice of Insurance Claim for Lee Harvey Oswald sold for 79,436 dollars, Boston-based RR Auction said.

The one-page document came inside a frame alongside a photograph of Oswald.

The Notice of Insurance Claim for Lee Harvey Oswald
The Notice of Insurance Claim for Lee Harvey Oswald (RR Auction via AP)

The Proof of Death certificate is signed by Marguerite C Oswald, and is dated December 26 1963, just 32 days after Oswald was killed by Jack Ruby.

Issued by the National Life and Accident Insurance Company of Nashville, Tennessee, the document includes Oswald’s name, dates of birth and death, specifies the place of death as Dallas, and the cause of death as “gunshot wound”.

The insurance company honoured its obligations by paying Mrs Oswald 863 dollars.

Ruby, meanwhile, was found guilty of murdering Oswald and sentenced to death, but both the conviction and death sentence were overturned and Ruby died before he could be retried.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]