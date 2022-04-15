AC Milan stay two points clear of rivals Inter after both clubs claim victories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
AC Milan stay two points clear of rivals Inter after both clubs claim victories

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 11:08 pm
AC Milan stayed top of Serie A (Luca Bruno/AP)

AC Milan kept their noses in front of city rivals Inter at the top of Serie A with a 2-0 victory over Genoa on Friday.

Inter’s 3-1 win at Spezia earlier in the day, which lifted them a point clear at the summit, had turned up the heat on Stefano Pioli’s men.

However, a cool Rafael Leao volley from a superb Pierre Kalulu cross in the 11th minute gave Milan the lead against Genoa at San Siro, before Junior Messias netted from close range – after his initial effort was parried – to wrap up the three points for the hosts, who had struggled to put the match to bed.

Inter, who face Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final next Tuesday, still have a game in hand over the league leaders and are now on a three-match winning run following their success at Spezia.

Marcelo Brozovic rifled home a half-volley to give Inter a 1-0 half-time lead, before Lautaro Martinez stuck out a leg to double the advantage in the 73rd minute.

Alexis Sanchez rounded off the scoring in stoppage time after Giulio Maggiore had briefly pulled Spezia back into contest.

Monaco came from behind to pull within three points of third-placed Rennes in Ligue 1 with a 3-2 victory at Roazhon Park.

Flavien Tait gave Rennes a third-minute lead, but goals from Vanderson, Wissam Ben Yedder and Myron Boadu swung the fixture firmly in Monaco’s favour. Martin Terrier reduced the margin to one with a stoppage-time penalty.

In Spain, Real Sociedad had David Silva sent off for a second bookable offence in the closing stages as they were held to a goalless draw by fifth-placed Real Betis, who preserved their two-point advantage over their hosts in the LaLiga table

