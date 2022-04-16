David Moyes hails captain Mark Noble as a ‘great example’ to young players By Press Association April 16, 2022, 9:02 am West Ham manager David Moyes (left) has heaped praise on Mark Noble (Adam Davy/NMC Pool) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Thomas Frank walking on sunshine as Brentford eye further survival boost David Moyes determined to avoid European distraction as West Ham take on Burnley Mark Noble lauds ‘special night’ for West Ham as they make Europa League semis David Moyes hails his Lyon tamers as Hammers ensure European adventure continues