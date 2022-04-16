George Osborne added to Todd Boehly’s Chelsea bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News World

George Osborne added to Todd Boehly’s Chelsea bid

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 12:00 pm
George Osborne, pictured, is understood to have joined forces with Todd Boehly’s bid to buy Chelsea (Ian West/PA)
George Osborne, pictured, is understood to have joined forces with Todd Boehly's bid to buy Chelsea (Ian West/PA)

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has been drafted in to boost Todd Boehly’s bid to buy Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

The former Conservative MP for Totton and ex-Evening Standard editor’s involvement with the Boehly consortium adds an extra edge to the LA Dodgers co-owner’s candidacy to buy the Blues.

The London firm Robey Warshaw, where Osborne works as a partner, is understood to have signed on to the Boehly bid in an advisory capacity.

Roman Abramovich File Photos
Roman Abramovich, pictured, will sell Chelsea after 19 years owning the west London club (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Establishment influence at the level of former top Government official Osborne’s involvement only adds another potent string to Boehly’s bow in an already strong bid for Chelsea.

Chelsea fan Osborne attended the Blues’ 2012 Champions League final triumph over Bayern Munich.

New York merchant bank the Raine Group is poised to select a preferred bidder next week, in the race to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Todd Boehly has teamed up with Swiss magnate Hansjorg Wyss and British businessman Jonathan Goldstein, for one of the three remaining consortium bids to buy Chelsea.

Boehly had an official offer for Chelsea rejected in 2019, and has been determined to make a success of his candidacy this time around.

The Ricketts family-led consortium withdrew its bid for Chelsea on Friday, in a dramatic turn of events that whittled down the field in the race to take over the Stamford Bridge club.

Martin Broughton file photo
Sir Martin Broughton, pictured, is among the bidders vying to buy Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chicago Cubs owners Tom and Laura Ricketts and partners Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert were understood to be unable to finalise the composition of their consortium offer for the Blues.

The Ricketts’ withdrawal has left Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca as the remaining three consortium heads in the race for Chelsea’s purchase.

The eventual preferred bidder must pass the Premier League’s owners and directors tests, before the Government would then be required to grant a new licence to allow the sale to go through.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old was then sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea have been granted a special Government licence to continue operating, though under strict terms.

Abramovich cannot profit from Chelsea’s sale, but had already vowed to write off the club’s £1.5billion debt.

