Ronnie O’Sullivan bounces back from slow start to lead David Gilbert at Crucible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Ronnie O’Sullivan bounces back from slow start to lead David Gilbert at Crucible

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 6:00 pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan won six frames in a row against David Gilbert (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan won six frames in a row against David Gilbert (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan swatted aside an early scare to establish a 6-3 lead over David Gilbert in the opening session of their World Snooker Championship clash at the Crucible.

O’Sullivan, seeking to match Stephen Hendry’s modern record of seven world crowns, lost the first three frames to the 2019 semi-finalist but responded with two centuries to move into a dominant position ahead of Sunday’s conclusion.

Gilbert was the toughest possible first-round draw for O’Sullivan, who warned on Friday of “carnage” among the seeds in the early stages of this year’s competition due to the quality of those who have come through qualifying.

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 – Day 1 – The Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan surged back from behind against David Gilbert (Richard Sellers/PA)

And it looked like the 46-year-old could become the most prominent victim as breaks of 56 and 94 helped Gilbert ease into a 3-0 advantage, before a 122 by O’Sullivan set him back on track before the mid-session interval.

O’Sullivan stepped up the pace after the break and Gilbert began to wilt under the pressure, producing a series of errors which the favourite characteristically exploited.

When Gilbert left a red dangling over the pocket in the seventh frame, O’Sullivan responded with a 104 clearance to move in front for the first time, and a missed black off its spot in the next yielded another half-century and a 5-3 lead.

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 – Day 1 – The Crucible
Mark Selby chiselled out a 6-3 lead over Jamie Jones (Richard Sellers/PA)

Any hopes Gilbert had of clawing back the overnight deficit ended with another missed red in the final frame of the session, O’Sullivan duly responding with a 54 which proved enough to take him four more frames from a place in the second round.

Earlier, Mark Selby also shrugged off a sluggish start to establish a 6-3 lead over qualifier Jamie Jones in a match scheduled to be played to a conclusion on Saturday evening.

The defending champion looked far from comfortable in the opening exchanges of the match, which marked his first appearance at the Crucible since revealing he was struggling with his mental health.

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 – Day 1 – The Crucible
Jackson Page enjoyed a dream Crucible debut (Richard Sellers/PA)

Despite compiling two centuries, Selby was some way from his best, and was reliant on a series of missed opportunities from the Welshman in order to chisel his early advantage.

Another Welshman, Jackson Page, at 20 the youngest player in this year’s main draw, enjoyed a dream Crucible debut but a late twist handed former finalist Barry Hawkins a lifeline.

Page fired six half-centuries, including a break of 102 in the eighth frame, and looked set to establish a five-frame overnight advantage.

But Hawkins, who had looked out of sorts throughout the match, rallied to get the snooker he required in the final frame of the session, before nervelessly clearing the three remaining colours to reduce the deficit to three at 6-3.

UK champion Zhao Xintong was in cruise control, hitting two centuries and four further half-centuries as he established a 7-2 lead over Jamie Clarke.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal