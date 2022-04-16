Macron courts Marseille voters as climate activists stage Paris demo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Macron courts Marseille voters as climate activists stage Paris demo

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 6:43 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron (AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron has held a major campaign rally in Marseille, touting his environmental and climate actions and plans in a bid to draw in young voters who supported more politically extreme candidates in the first round of France’s presidential election.

Citizens and especially millennials in Marseille, a multicultural southern French city on the Mediterranean, favoured hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon over the centrist Mr Macron in the first round of voting on April 10.

Marseille’s young voters, who leaned mainly to the far right and the far left last Sunday, are particularly engaged with climate issues – a point which Mr Macron hoped to capitalise on in a rousing speech on the edge of the sea.

Marine Le Pen
Marine Le Pen campaigns in Saint-Remy-sur-Avre, western France (AP)

Mr Macron faces far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France’s April 24 presidential run-off after 10 other candidates, including Mr Melenchon, were eliminated in the first round.

The incumbent has mixed green credentials, something he hopes to improve on. Although he was associated with the slogan “Make The Planet Great Again”, in his first five-year term he capitulated to angry yellow vest protesters by scrapping a tax hike on fuel prices.

To cheers on Saturday, Mr Macron said his next prime minister would be placed in charge of “ecological planning” ahead of a plan for France to become carbon neutral by 2050.

He also promised more public transport nationwide to wean people off being dependent on cars.

French election graphic
The results in the first round of the presidential election (PA Graphics)

Even though Mr Macron come out on top in the first round of voting, the 44-year-old incumbent has publicly acknowledged that “nothing is decided” in the increasingly tight race to become France’s next leader.

In Marseille, he targeted his rival Ms Le Pen, who has gained increasing support in recent weeks.

“The far-right represents a danger for our country. Don’t just hiss at it, knock it out,” he said, citing the danger of over-confident voters abstaining from a ballot in the vital run-off vote.

Ms Le Pen spent Saturday reaching out to voters in Saint-Remy-sur-Avre, a village in the north-western France, where she visited an antiques market.

Emmanuel Macron
Mr Macron is hoping to gather support in Marseille from backers of a far-left rival from an earlier round of the poll (AP)

While campaigning on Friday, both candidates were grilled over their differing stances on Muslim religious dress in public spaces – Ms Le Pen wants to ban headscarves in France, a country that has Europe’s largest Muslim population.

Both Ms Le Pen and Mr Macron were confronted by women in headscarves who asked why their clothing choices should be caught up in politics.

Across France, protesters are railing against a host of issues ahead of the second and final presidential vote.

French election posters
The deciding vote will be held on April 24 (AP)

In the centre of Paris on Saturday, environmental group Extinction Rebellion launched a three-day demonstration against what it calls France’s inaction on climate issues.

The activists say their objective is “to put climate issues back at the centre of the presidential debate”.

Hundreds of activists from the environmental group XR are also asking both presidential candidates to make commitments to protect the environment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal