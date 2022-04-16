Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 9:51 pm
Protesters set fire to a police bus in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden (TT via AP)
Protesters set fire to a police bus in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden (TT via AP)

Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group to a new location as a preventative measure.

Scuffles were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo, some 27 miles south.

Up to 100 mostly young people threw stones, set cars, tyres and dustbins on fire, and put up a barrier fence that obstructed traffic, Swedish police said.

The situation had calmed down in Landskrona by Saturday evening but remains tense, police said, adding no injuries were reported in the action.

On Friday evening, violent clashes between demonstrators and counter-protesters erupted in the central city of Orebro ahead Stram Kurs’ plan to burn a Koran there, leaving 12 police officers injured and four police vehicles set on fire.

Video footage and photos from chaotic scenes in Orebro showed burning police cars and protesters throwing stones and other objects at police officers in riot gear.

Swedish unrest
Violence erupted between demonstrators and counter-protesters in the central city of Orebro on Friday (TT via AP)

Kim Hild, a spokeswoman for police in southern Sweden, said that police would not revoke permission for the Landskrona demonstration because the threshold for doing that is very high in Sweden, which values free speech.

The right of the protesters “to demonstrate and speak out weighs enormously, heavily and it takes an incredible amount for this to be ignored”, Ms Hild told the Swedish news agency TT.

The demonstration took place on Saturday evening in a central park in Malmo, where Stram Kurs’ leader Rasmus Paludan addressed a few dozen people.

A small number of counter-protesters threw stones at demonstrators and police were forced to use pepper spray to disperse them.

Mr Paludan himself was reported to have been hit by a stone on his leg, Swedish media said. No serious injuries were reported.

Since Thursday, clashes have been reported also in Stockholm and in the cities of Linkoping and Norrkoping – all locations where Stram Kurs either planned or had demonstrations.

Mr Paludan, a Danish lawyer who also holds Swedish citizenship, set up Stram Kurs, or “Hard Line” in 2017.

The website of the party, which runs on an anti-immigration and anti-Islam agenda, says: “Stram Kurs is the most patriotic political party in Denmark.”

