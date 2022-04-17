Awful Ashley Westwood injury overshadows Burnley draw at West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Awful Ashley Westwood injury overshadows Burnley draw at West Ham

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 4:36 pm Updated: April 17, 2022, 4:46 pm
Burnley’s Ashley Westwood is taken off on a stretcher after suffering an awful injury (Adam Davy/PA).
Burnley battled to a point in their first match since the shock departure of Sean Dyche, but the 1-1 draw at West Ham came at a cost with Ashley Westwood suffering a horrific injury.

The midfielder’s leg seemed to buckle underneath him as he challenged for the ball with Nikola Vlasic.

A stretcher and oxygen were immediately brought on, while Vlasic and Aaron Cresswell, who was closest to the incident, looked distraught and had to be comforted by team-mates.

Wout Weghorst opened the scoring moments later, but Maxwel Cornet’s dreadful penalty miss proved pivotal as West Ham, on the back of their Europa League heroics in Lyon on Thursday, rallied to snatch a point through Tomas Soucek.

Relegation-threatened Burnley, with under-23 coach Mike Jackson in charge following Dyche’s sacking, are now three points behind Everton in 17th.

West Ham, not so fresh following their Europa League exertions in Lyon on Thursday night, almost opened the scoring after 10 minutes following a well-worked corner routine.

Declan Rice laid off Manuel Lanzini’s short corner to Jarrod Bowen, whose initial shot was blocked before his follow-up was clawed away at full stretch by Nick Pope.

There was a nine-minute delay while Ashley Westwood was treated
Moments later Cresswell’s well-struck volley was cleared off the line by James Tarkowski, with Bowen, sliding in, unable to convert the rebound.

There was then a nine-minute delay while Westwood was treated – yet three minutes later Burnley took the lead, Weghorst rising above Soucek to nod in the rebound after Jay Rodriguez’s header came back off the crossbar.

The celebrations were understandably muted, with Weghorst pointing at the bench in support of his stricken team-mate.

Burnley should have doubled their advantage after Cornet chased Josh Brownhill’s long ball and raced through on goal.

Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet misses from the spot
The Ivory Coast winger was brought down by Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, but, after picking himself up, he sliced the penalty, Burnley’s first spot-kick of the season, horribly wide.

West Ham almost hauled themselves level after a Dwight McNeil pass inadvertently sent Bowen away on the break.

Rice fed Lanzini down the left, but Soucek could not convert his cross at the far post.

However, Soucek did come up trumps in the 74th minute when he bundled in Lanzini’s free-kick with his shoulder.

West Ham came closest to a winner but were denied three times by Pope, who tipped a fierce Antonio drive over and produced another fine save to claw out Issa Diop’s header before denying Antonio again in a one-on-one.

