Eddie Howe admits he did not bring in Bruno Guimaraes to be a goalscorer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Eddie Howe admits he did not bring in Bruno Guimaraes to be a goalscorer

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 6:12 pm
Bruno Guimaraes headed Newcastle to victory over Leicester in stoppage time (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bruno Guimaraes headed Newcastle to victory over Leicester in stoppage time (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted he did not sign Bruno Guimaraes to score goals after seeing him snatch a dramatic victory over Leicester.

The 24-year-old Brazil international cancelled out Ademola Lookman’s opener with his second goal for the club before sealing a 2-1 win with his third in the fifth minute of stoppage time to ease the Magpies 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Howe said: “Goals weren’t necessarily one of the areas where we felt he would enhance us as a team, but he has, he’s scored some key goals for us.

“I’m really, really pleased with him today. I thought he was magnificent in every aspect, especially out of possession because we struggled to get control of the ball today for any large periods of the game, so our defensive shape had to be very good and in part due to our three midfielders in there, it was very good.”

Guimaraes could eventually cost the Magpies in excess of £40million following his January move from Lyon, but he has already established himself as a cult hero on Tyneside.

Howe said: “He’s an incredibly passionate individual – I love that about him. He cares deeply whether we win or whether we lose and again, I love that about him because you need players that wear their heart on their sleeve and are prepared to give you everything on the pitch.

“He’s certainly one of those.”

The win was Newcastle’s fifth on the trot at St James’ Park and while how insists there is still work to be done, his celebrations after Guimaraes headed home substitute Joe Willock’s deflected cross at the death told their own story.

Asked if they were his wildest yet, the 44-year-old said: “I’m not a massive celebrator. I feel it inside, trust me. Everything’s kept in there because that’s just my personality I can’t let it spill out.

“It probably is, but I don’t think it was wild by any means. It’s still very contained considering the importance of the goal and the timing of it.

“But in my own way, that was quite extravagant.”

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was left to reflect upon one that got away after seeing his much-changed side dominate possession for long periods, but fail to make it count.

He said: “You don’t always get what you deserve in football at times, and I think that was the case today.

“I thought we played very well in the game from a performance perspective. The second half, it was a case of controlling the game and for large parts of it, we did that and looked a real threat.

“I would have thought Eddie would have been happy with a point probably by the end, but for some reason, we failed to control the ball right at the very end of the game and if you don’t control the ball, you can’t control the game.

“We went direct with it and in the last throw of the game they break away and score, so we’re hugely disappointed in terms of the result, but lots of the performance was very, very good and that’s what we’ll take from the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal