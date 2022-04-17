Karim Benzema snatches late winner as Real Madrid hit back to beat Sevilla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Karim Benzema snatches late winner as Real Madrid hit back to beat Sevilla

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 10:36 pm
Real Madrid celebrate their late victory (Angel Fernandez/AP)
Real Madrid celebrate their late victory (Angel Fernandez/AP)

Karim Benzema’s last-gasp winner sealed Real Madrid’s stunning comeback as they recovered from 2-0 down to beat Sevilla 3-2.

The striker’s 39th goal of the season sent Madrid 15 points clear at the top of LaLiga and on the verge of the title.

Sevilla sit third, behind Barcelona on goal difference having played two games more.

Rodrygo and Nacho had earlier cancelled out Sevilla’s lead.

Ivan Rakitic and Erik Lamela had given the hosts a commanding advantage but their hopes of catching Real at the top are virtually over.

Yannick Carrasco’s stoppage-time penalty earned Atletico Madrid a late 2-1 win over Espanyol.

The 10-man hosts were on course for a frustrating draw before the midfielder struck from the spot.

Carrasco had given Atletico the lead seven minutes after the break but they had Geoffrey Kondogbia sent off with 19 minutes left.

Espanyol took full advantage with Raul De Tomas scoring with a free-kick shortly afterwards, but they were beaten at the death.

Mid-table Celta Vigo beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 thanks to goals from Iago Aspas and Beltran Fran.

Levante were 4-1 winners against Granada to boost their survival hopes, although they are still four points from safety.

In Germany, Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich breezed past relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld 3-0 to move one game from a 10th straight title.

Jacob Laursen’s own goal opened the scoring, with Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala easing Bayern to victory.

They are nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who they face next week.

RB Leipzig moved above opponents Bayern Leverkusen and into third after Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal earned them a 1-0 win.

Hoffenheim’s European push stuttered after a 0-0 draw with rock-bottom SpVgg Greuther Furth.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Grischa Promel scored in the first half for Union Berlin as they beat Frankfurt 2-0.

In France, PSG moved to the brink of the Ligue 1 title with a 2-1 win over nearest challengers Marseille.

Neymar’s early goal was cancelled out by Duje Caleta-Car after goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma came and missed a corner.

France Soccer League One
Kylian Mbappe scored the winner for PSG (Francois Mori/AP)

But PSG won it in first-half stoppage time when Gerson handled in the area and, after a VAR check, Kylian Mbappe scored from the spot.

William Saliba had a late goal disallowed for Marseille as PSG moved 15 points clear at the top with six games left. They can win the league at Angers in their next game.

Lyon recovered from their Europa League exit to West Ham by smashing struggling Bordeaux 6-1 earlier in the day, with Moussa Dembele scoring twice.

Nice kept up their chase of the top three by beating Lorient 2-1 thanks to an Andy Delort double.

Metz drew 1-1 with Clermont in their basement battle, Nantes’ clash with Angers also finished 1-1, as did Troyes’ game against Strasbourg, while Montpellier played out a goalless draw with Reims.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal