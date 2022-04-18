Iranian leader vows retaliation in event of ‘tiniest move’ by Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Iranian leader vows retaliation in event of ‘tiniest move’ by Israel

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 7:40 am
President Ebrahim Raisi reviews the parade commemorating National Army Day in Tehran (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
President Ebrahim Raisi reviews the parade commemorating National Army Day in Tehran (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned that Israel will be targeted by his country’s armed forces if it makes “the tiniest move” against Iran.

He spoke as talks stalled in Vienna over a deal to rein in Iran’s nuclear capabilities, which Tehran says are used for peaceful purposes.

Israel opposes a deal, saying it does not do enough to curb Iran’s nuclear programme or its military activities across the region.

Israeli officials have said they will unilaterally do what is necessary to protect their country.

Iran Israel
The parade took place in front of the mausoleum of the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Mr Raisi addressed Israel directly during a speech at an annual parade of Iran’s armed forces.

“If the tiniest move by you happens against nation of Iran, centre of the Zionist regime will be destination of our armed forces,” Mr Raisi said, referring to Tel Aviv.

He did not elaborate but said Iran watches any move by Israel “closely”.

Iran has not recognised Israel since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted the pro-West monarchy and brought Islamists to power. It supports anti-Israeli militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Mr Raisi said that Iran’s military power is a deterrent and that the army has managed to improve its capabilities despite years of sanctions on the country over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Monday’s parade showcased jet fighters, helicopters, drones and air defence systems as well as tanks, missiles and naval vessels.

Israel in recent years improved relations with neighbouring Arab nations in the Persian Gulf, which has angered Iran’s leaders.

Tehran has blamed Israel for the sabotage of its nuclear sites and assassinations of its nuclear scientists.

The nuclear deal collapsed four years ago when former president Donald Trump withdrew the United States and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran has vastly expanded its nuclear work.

US intelligence agencies believe Iran had an organised military nuclear programme until 2003. Iran insists its programme is aimed at generating power and for medical purposes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal