Shanghai reports first deaths in latest Covid outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Shanghai reports first deaths in latest Covid outbreak

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 7:54 am
Workers unload supplies including boxes of masks in Shanghai (Chinatopix via AP)
Workers unload supplies including boxes of masks in Shanghai (Chinatopix via AP)

Shanghai authorities have reported the first Covid-19 deaths during the latest outbreak in China’s biggest and wealthiest city.

All three who died were elderly, had underlying diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Health Commission inspector Wu Ganyu told journalists.

“After entering hospital, their conditions grew worse and they died after attempts to save them were unsuccessful,” Mr Wu said.

The deaths raise to 4,641 the number of people who China says have succumbed to the disease since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Virus Outbreak China
Delivery men wearing protective suits carry bags of food near the gate of a residential community in Shanghai (AP)

Most of Shanghai’s 25 million residents are being confined to their homes for a third week as China continues to employ a “zero-tolerance” strategy to curb the outbreak, demanding isolation of anyone possibly infected.

On Monday, officials said 23,362 people had tested positive for the virus over the previous 24 hours, most of them showing no symptoms and almost all of them in Shanghai.

The city has reported more than 300,000 cases since late March. Shanghai began easing restrictions last week although officials have warned the city does not have its outbreak under control.

Shanghai, which is home to China’s biggest port and most important stock exchange, appeared unprepared for such a massive undertaking.

Residents ran short of food and daily necessities while enduring lockdown conditions, and tens of thousands of people put under medical observation have been sequestered in crowded facilities where lights are always on, rubbish bins overflow, food is inadequate and hot showers non-existent.

Virus Outbreak China
A medical worker conducts Covid-19 tests in Shanghai (Chen Si/AP)

Anyone who tests positive but has few or no symptoms is required to spend one week in a quarantine facility.

Concerns have risen about the economic impact of the government’s hardline policy.

China’s economic growth edged up to 4.8% compared to a year earlier in the first three months of 2022 as lockdowns cut production in major industrial cities. Official data showed growth accelerated from the previous quarter’s 4%.

While the ruling Communist Party has urged more targeted prevention measures, local officials have routinely adopted stringent regulations, possibly for fear of being fired or penalised over outbreaks in their areas.

In the city of Wenzhou, which has seen only a handful of cases, authorities have authorised rewards of up to 50,000 yuan (£6,000) for information about people who falsify their health status, online news site The Paper reported.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal