Christian Pulisic hoping to settle unfinished business in FA Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Christian Pulisic hoping to settle unfinished business in FA Cup final

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 11:12 am
Christian Pulisic is looking forward to the FA Cup final (Richard Sellers/PA)
Christian Pulisic is looking forward to the FA Cup final (Richard Sellers/PA)

Christian Pulisic cannot wait to get back to Wembley and handle his unfinished FA Cup final business.

Pulisic fired Chelsea into a stunning early lead in the 2020 FA Cup final against Arsenal, only to hobble off with a hamstring injury.

The USA forward was forced to watch from the sidelines as the Gunners hit back to win 2-1, with Frank Lampard’s Blues unable to turn that early impetus into victory.

Arsenal v Chelsea
Christian Pulisic (centre) put Chelsea ahead in the 2020 FA Cup final against Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea reached their third FA Cup final in a row with Sunday’s 2-0 semi-final win over Crystal Palace, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount’s goals subdued the Eagles.

Pulisic was an unused substitute in that match but has returned to full fitness after another injury-hit campaign, and is determined to help the Blues see out their season in style with further silverware.

Asked if he wants to put right his own Wembley record after scoring in 2020 but ending up on the losing side, Pulisic replied: “Yeah absolutely, that’s the idea. We want to get well-prepared.

“Obviously we’ve got other games leading up to that. But we want to be 100 per cent ready to go when the final comes around, and I’m going to do my best to play a part in that and hopefully help us win.

“I want to play as much as I can now, that’s definitely my goal.”

Chelsea will face Liverpool in the FA Cup final in a repeat of February’s Carabao Cup  showdown where the Reds prevailed 11-10 on penalties.

Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga proved the luckless man to miss from the spot after Liverpool counterpart Caoimhin Kelleher had fired into the net in a near-flawless shoot-out from both sides.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have drawn both Premier League encounters with Liverpool this term, and only those penalties could separate the teams in the Carabao Cup final.

Pulisic admitted facing the Reds again in another cup showdown would add an extra spice to the May 14 Wembley showpiece.

Asked if there will be extra edge to taking on Liverpool again, Pulisic replied: “Yeah, I think that will be good, we definitely want to play against them again and it will be a really good match, and we’re looking forward already to the challenge.

“And hopefully we can get on the better side of them.

“There’s not really been much between us in the matches this season, so we’re hoping we can come out on top.

“It’s not going to be easy, it’s probably going to be another one of those games, and hopefully we can just get the edge on them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal