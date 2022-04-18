French far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused of misusing public funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused of misusing public funds

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 2:01 pm
Marine Le Pen on the campaign trail in Normandy (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)
Paris prosecutors are studying a report by the European Union’s fraud agency accusing French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and other members of her nationalist party of misusing public funds while serving in the European Parliament.

The report was disclosed by French investigative news site, Mediapart, days before Le Pen faces incumbent Emmanuel Macron in a run-off election on Sunday that could determine Europe’s future direction.

Le Pen’s party National Rally seeks to diminish the EU’s powers.

Party lawyer, Rodolphe Bosselut, said she denies wrongdoing, and questioned the timing of the Mediapart publication, just before the presidential run-off.

Macron, a pro-EU centrist, leads Le Pen in the polls ahead of Sunday’s vote, though the race is tighter than when they faced off in 2017.

The EU fraud agency (Olaf) submitted its report last month to the Paris prosecutor’s office, which is “in the course of analysing it,” the prosecutor’s office said on Monday. No formal investigation has yet been opened, and no further details were released.

According to Mediapart, the Olaf report found that Le Pen, her firebrand father and party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen and other party members who served in the European Parliament used 617,000 euros (£510,000) of public money for “fictitious” reasons, notably for the benefit of companies close to the party.

The fraud office is reportedly seeking reimbursement of the funds and potential fraud and embezzlement charges.

Olaf accused party members of “grave violations” and said the “inappropriate behaviour” of members of National Rally, formerly called the National Front, “imperiled the reputation of the Union’s institutions,” according to Mediapart.

Olaf did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

It is not the first time Le Pen and her party were accused of misusing EU funds. Among several legal affairs that have dogged her party, Le Pen was handed preliminary charges in 2018 based on a separate investigation by Olaf accusing National Rally members of using aides on the European Parliament’s payroll for the party’s political activity.

Le Pen, who served in the European Parliament from 2004-2017, met with supporters on Monday in the Normandy town of Saint-Pierre-en-Auge. She and Macron face a crucial debate on Wednesday.

