Home News World

Bruno Fernandes available after car crash as Man Utd aim to upset Liverpool

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 2:46 pm Updated: April 18, 2022, 5:26 pm
Bruno Fernandes trained as normal after a car crash (Martin Rickett/PA)
Interim manager Ralf Rangnick remains without a number of key players but Bruno Fernandes is available following a car crash on the eve of the “underdogs” Manchester United’s trip to rivals Liverpool.

All eyes will be on Anfield as the old foes meet on Tuesday, when Jurgen Klopp’s men will attempt to move top of the Premier League – if only for the night – and the Red Devils look to bolster their top-four hopes.

United’s Champions League qualification chances received a huge shot in the arm on Saturday, when their hard-fought 3-2 win against Norwich came as Tottenham and Arsenal fell to shock losses.

Rangnick admitted straight after the win that his players had to raise their game if they are to stand any chance against Liverpool, but he believes they can get a positive result at Anfield.

“It’s up to us,” the interim manager said. “We definitely will travel there tomorrow and try to get the three points. This is what it’s all about.

“It’s not about the situation they’re in, it’s about our own situation.

“After last weekend’s results, we are still in the race for number four but in order to stay in that race we have to win almost every game. To start with, tomorrow.

“Although we might be the underdogs for most people, we still know that if we raise our level, if we play a top performance ourselves, we have a chance to get three points there and this will be our ambition and our goal for tomorrow.”

United suffered a humiliating 5-0 home loss in October’s reverse fixture and are available with some bookmakers at 7/1 to win Tuesday’s game.

Their slim chances of beating Klopp’s in-form side are dented by the continued absence of Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Fred and Scott McTominay.

“Rapha didn’t train with the team,” the United boss said.

“He was on the pitch with one of our rehab coaches but with regard to injured players, we have the same situation that we had in the last two games.”

Raphael Varane, Ralf Rangnick and Bruno Fernandes, l-r
Ralf Rangnick, centre, can call on Bruno Fernandes, right, but Raphael Varane misses out (Isabel Infantes/PA)

United playmaker Fernandes will, though, be available to face Liverpool after being involved in a car crash on Monday morning.

No parties involved are understood to have sustained serious injuries and the 27-year-old trained with the squad later that day.

“Yes, he was training with the team,” he said. “Obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington but as far as I know nobody was injured.

“He trained with the team and he was OK. That’s why I think he will also be OK for tomorrow.”

Rangnick’s short-term focus comes at a time when United are trying to provide the platform for future success, with Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag in the box seat to become the new permanent manager.

Erik Ten Hag
Erik Ten Hag has been linked with United (Adam Davy/PA)

Asked for the latest on the managerial hunt, Rangnick said: “I don’t know.

“This is an issue for the club and the board and as soon as there is something to announce, I’m pretty sure the club will make that announcement.

“But right now that doesn’t affect our preparations for games like tomorrow’s or the game on Saturday (against Arsenal).

“We are fully aware that out of those six games we need probably almost maximum points, but definitely as many as possible.”

