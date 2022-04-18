Sensors were adjusted on ride where Tyre Sampson, 14, fell to death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sensors on a Florida amusement park ride had been manually adjusted to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in a 14-year-old boy not being properly secured before he slipped out and fell to his death, according to an initial report released by outside engineers.

The average opening for restraints on the seats on the 430-foot free-fall amusement park ride located in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district was 8.3cm.

However, the opening of the restraint for the seat used by Tyre Sampson was as much as 18cm, and the one for another seat was 16.5cm, according to the report commissioned by the Florida Department of Agriculture, which is investigating the accident.

Tyre was only 14 but already 6ft5 and over 21 stone when he slipped out of his seat as the ride plunged to the ground at speeds of 75mph or more last month.

An inspection of the seats showed that sensors used to activate safety lights on the two seats, indicating the harness safety restraints were in place, had been adjusted to allow for the wider openings, the report said.

“The cause of the subject accident was that Tyre Sampson was not properly secured in the seat primarily due to misadjustment of the harness proximity sensors,” said the report from Quest Engineering and Failure Analysis.

The Orlando Free Fall ride, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty and not currently operating, did not experience any electrical or mechanical failure, the report said.

Monday’s release of the report marks the initial phase of the investigation into the teenager’s death, and “we are far from done,” agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried said at a press conference in Orlando.

Ms Fried said the 30-seat ride, on a busy strip of International Drive in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district, will remain closed indefinitely.

The report said there were many other “potential contributions” to the accident and that a full review of the ride’s design and operations is needed.

In a statement, a lawyer for the amusement ride’s owners, Orlando Slingshot, said the company followed all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the ride’s manufacturer.

“Orlando Slingshot has fully co-operated with the state during the initial phase of its investigation and we will continue to do so until it has officially concluded,” Trevor Arnold added.