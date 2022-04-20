Widespread protests grip Sri Lanka after demonstrator shot dead by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Widespread protests grip Sri Lanka after demonstrator shot dead by police

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 9:13 am Updated: April 20, 2022, 9:49 am
A member of Sri Lanka’s opposition political party National People’s Power waves country’s national flag as he participates in an anti-government protest rally in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Sri Lanka’s prime minister said Tuesday the constitution will be changed to clip presidential powers and empower Parliament as protesters continued to call on the president and his powerful family to quit over the country’s economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Sri Lanka a day after police opened fire at demonstrators, killing one person and injuring 13 others, reigniting widespread protests amid the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

Protesters used vehicles to block key roads in many parts of the country as they demonstrated against the shooting as well as rising fuel prices and the government’s failure to resolve the deepening economic problems.

The shooting was the first by Sri Lankan security forces during weeks of protests.

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis
A vigil condemning the police shooting in Rambukkana (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

The shooting occurred on Tuesday in Rambukkana, 55 miles north east of Colombo, the capital. Fifteen police officers were also admitted to hospital with minor injuries after clashes with protesters.

Police said the demonstrators had blocked railway tracks and roads and ignored police warnings to disperse. Officers also said protesters threw rocks at them.

On Wednesday, thousands of bank, port, health and other state employees demonstrated in front of the main railway station in Colombo, condemning the police shooting and demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign.

Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, with nearly 7 billion dollars (£5.4 billion) of its total 25 billion dollars (£19 billion) in foreign debt due for repayment this year. A severe shortage of foreign exchange means the country lacks money to buy imported goods.

US ambassador Julie Chung and UN official Hanaa Singer-Hamdy urged restraint from all sides and called on the authorities to ensure the people’s right to peaceful protest.

Ms Chung also called for an independent investigation into the shooting.

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis
An anti-government protest in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Sri Lankans have endured months of shortages of essentials such as food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine, lining up for hours to buy limited stocks.

Fuel prices have risen several times in recent months, resulting in sharp increases in transport costs and prices of other essentials. There was another round of increases earlier this week.

Thousands of protesters continued to occupy the entrance to the president’s office for a 12th day on Wednesday, blaming him for the economic crisis.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Tuesday that the constitution will be changed to curb presidential powers and empower parliament, amid growing protests demanding that the president and his powerful family resign.

He said the power shift is a quick step that can be taken to politically stabilise the country and help talks with the International Monetary Fund over an economic recovery plan.

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis
A protester holds a placard carrying a portrait of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

President Rajapaksa, the prime minister’s brother, concentrated power in the presidency after being elected in 2019.

The brothers are likely to retain their grip on power even if the constitution is amended, since they hold both offices.

Both men have refused to step down, resulting in a political impasse. Opposition parties have rejected the president’s proposal of a unity government but have been unable to put together a majority in parliament and form a new government.

In a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, the president appointed many new faces and left out four family members who had held cabinet and non-cabinet posts, in an apparent attempt to please the protesters without giving up his family’s grip on power.

