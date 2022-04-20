Scouting duo Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout leave Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scouting duo Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout leave Manchester United

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 12:22 pm
Two leading scouts have left Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Two leading scouts have left Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Manchester United chief scout Jim Lawlor and head of global scouting Marcel Bout have left the club ahead of the summer rebuild.

The Red Devils are reeling from Tuesday’s chastening 4-0 defeat at rivals Liverpool, where the chasm in quality between the clubs was clear from the outset.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick said after the match that United needed as many as 10 new players to order to close the gap and a shake-up to the recruitment team was announced the following day.

Chief scout Lawlor has decided to end his long association with the club and Bout, who came to Old Trafford as part of Louis van Gaal’s backroom team in 2014, has also left.

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal with Marcel Bout
Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal with Marcel Bout (Peter Byrne/PA)

A club spokesperson said: “Jim Lawlor has decided to step down from his role as chief scout in the summer after 16 years with the club.

“During that time, Jim played a key role in the development of multiple trophy-winning Manchester United teams and was an important source of guidance to Sir Alex Ferguson and each of the managers who have followed him.

“Jim leaves the club with our warmest thanks for his significant contribution and our very best wishes for the future.

“Marcel Bout has departed from his role as head of global scouting after eight years with the club.

“A respected figure within and outside of Manchester United, Marcel has played an important part as an assistant coach and in the strengthening of our scouting capabilities in recent years.

“Marcel leaves the club with our warmest thanks for his significant contribution and our very best wishes for the future.”

Former United defender Gary Neville responded to the news by writing on Twitter: “Not quite sure we’re going to see a revolution. Jim has been marginalised for years so this won’t shift the dial.”

