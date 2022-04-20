Covid-themed candles are best-sellers in Greece for Orthodox Easter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Covid-themed candles are best-sellers in Greece for Orthodox Easter

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 1:21 pm
An employee places candles that resemble Covid-19 test kits and vaccination syringes at a store in Athens, Greece (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
Pandemic-themed candles that resemble Covid-19 test kits, vaccination syringes and even red-coloured representations of the ball-and-spike shaped virus itself have proved popular in Greece this Easter.

Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter this Sunday, with a combination of church and family traditions that Americans might relate to as a fusion of Christmas and Thanksgiving.

It is marked with family meals, candlelight church gatherings, fireworks, and gifts to godchildren that must include the Easter candle.

Inside Greece’s Orthodox churches, candles are a symbol of faith and simplicity, slender and traditionally made of beeswax, and placed in large candleholders filled with sand.

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus, checks the price of a candle at a store in Athens, Greece
A woman checks the price of a candle in a shop in Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

But outside, buyers are looking for a wow-factor to go with Easter gifts – they are sold with dolls, watches and karaoke microphones, or fashioned using dyes and moulds in eye-catching designs that include beer bottles, smartphones and action heroes.

“This year, the Covid-test candle is definitely our best seller,” says Giorgos Souliotis, who runs an online Easter candle store and a seasonal goods store in Athens’ blue collar Korydallos area, one of the city’s most popular outlet for novelty candles.

“People like to make light of something that has affected us all so badly. Last year, the top seller was a vaccination syringe candle,” he said.

His store carries more than 100 designs, with candles that resemble ice cream cones, sticks of dynamite, wrenches and kebabs.

Giorgos Souliotis, owner of an online Easter candle store and a seasonal goods store, poses with a candle that resembles a Covid-19 test kit in Athens, Greece
Giorgos Souliotis, owner of an online Easter candle store and a seasonal goods store, poses with a candle that resembles a Covid-19 test kit in Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

He works with a team of graphic designers, artists and workshops, with the more intricate candles taking up to eight hours to make and selling for up to 20 euros (£16.60).

About three-quarters of Greeks have completed their initial vaccination requirements and this year’s Easter celebrations will go ahead with the fewest restrictions in place since the start of the pandemic.

That still includes mask and vaccination mandates at churches and many other shared indoor areas but shops and markets selling Easter goods are open.

“We went through two Easters selling goods through our e-shop, but this year it’s different,” Mr Souliotis said.

“People like to come into the store. Hold the candles and just talk to us – it’s much better now.”

