Jada Pinkett Smith promises details of her family’s ‘deep healing’ will be shared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News World

Jada Pinkett Smith promises details of her family’s ‘deep healing’ will be shared

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 8:42 pm
Jada Pinkett Smith promises details of her family’s ‘deep healing’ will be shared (Doug Peters/PA)
Jada Pinkett Smith promises details of her family’s ‘deep healing’ will be shared (Doug Peters/PA)

Jada Pinkett Smith has said her family have been focused on “deep healing” since her husband’s altercation at the Oscars last month, in the first episode of her show Red Table Talk since the incident.

The actress promised that “discoveries” made by the Smith family will be shared “when the time calls”, in a message posted at the top of the show.

It comes following the now infamous incident in which her husband, actor Will Smith, took to the stage at the 94th Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

A message that appeared ahead of the episode read: “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing.

“Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls.

“Until then…the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.

“Thanks for joining us, Jada.”

Red Table Talk sees Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, discuss a wide variety of topics.

Wednesday’s episode featured singer Janelle Monae as the guest who shared her experiences of coming out, overcoming her fears of abandonment and how she healed from the traumatising effects of her father’s drug addiction.

The hosts were also joined Monae’s mother.

The incident at the Oscars resulted in widespread criticism of Will Smith who, moments after assaulting Rock, won the award for best actor.

He subsequently resigned from the Academy and was later banned from attending all Academy events for the next 10 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal