A gingerbread house, a gun and a phone cord spur heated talk at Kardashian trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

A gingerbread house, a gun and a phone cord spur heated talk at Kardashian trial

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 5:17 am
A smashed gingerbread house, a phone cord wrapped around the neck and a gun were at the centre of disputed testimony in a trial over former reality television star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
A smashed gingerbread house, a phone cord wrapped around the neck and a gun were at the centre of disputed testimony in a trial over former reality television star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A smashed gingerbread house, a phone cord and a gun were at the centre of disputed testimony in a trial over former reality television star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family.

During all-day testimony in a Los Angeles courtroom, Chyna said she wrapped the charging cord around then-fiance Rob Kardashian’s neck and grabbed his always-unloaded gun in jest on an evening in 2016 when the two were celebrating the renewal of their reality show, Rob & Chyna.

She said she later got justifiably angry when their all-night celebration went sour because of his jealous accusations.

“I smashed a gingerbread house, because I was really upset,” she said. “Then I damaged a TV.”

The lawyer for the four Kardashian women who are defendants in the case cast all the events as displays of anger and aggression that made them frightened for their son and brother.

“You’re saying to the jury that you stood behind him with a phone cord and wrapped it around his neck, and that was a joke?” attorney Michael G Rhodes said.

“Yes,” answered Chyna, who generally remained composed under heated questioning.

Blac Chyna Kardashians Trial
Former reality television star Blac Chyna is taking legal action against the Kardashian family (Bill Robles/AP)

He later asked: “Grabbing a gun is funny?”

“It was a joke,” she said.

“To you,” Rhodes replied.

“To him too,” Chyna said.

In her 100 million dollar (£77 million) lawsuit, Chyna alleges that Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who watched the testimony in court, mispresented the events of December 14 and 15 2016 to get her show canceled and ruin her TV career.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian had begun dating in January 2016, got engaged in April and in November had a daughter and began the show together.

Under questioning from her own attorney, Lynne Ciani, Chyna described the gleeful celebration they had on December 14 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off was green-lit for a second season.

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner (left) is accused of prompting the end of Blac Chyna’s TV career (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“It was exciting, we were throwing money and having fun, being silly,” Chyna said. Footage shot for the show of the money-throwing was shown in court.

She testified that she ripped Rob Kardashian’s shirt, “from us like playing and trying to not be sexy and take the shirt off, but just doing silly stuff with my fiance”.

Later, he was playing video games and ignoring her when she wrapped the cord around his neck, Chyna said.

“I came up behind him, doing that jokingly,” she testified, “to get his attention.”

Later, when Rob Kardashian was having a FaceTime conversation in the bedroom, she entered and picked up his gun.

Asked by the Rhodes, “What on Earth possesses you to grab a gun?” she replied: “He was already messing with it, that’s why I grabbed it, I was being funny while he was on FaceTime with his friends.”

Neither slept that night, Chyna testified.

Rob Kardashian was prone to bouts of jealousy, she said. His doubts about being the father of their newborn daughter, Dream, led to a paternity test that was filmed for the show.

She testified that on the morning of the 15th, he grabbed her phone, shut himself in a closet and searched for signs of communication with other men.

Chyna said she couldn’t handle the accusations and unfair scrutiny anymore.

“In the past there had been a cycle of him taking my phone and posting things from it, and I was really getting sick of it,” she said.

She then smashed the gingerbread house and TV, but denied she ever went beyond damaging property.

“Your testimony under oath is that not one time that whole day, did you hit him?” Rhodes asked, his voice rising to a shout.

“Nope,” Chyna said.

“Not one time that whole day?”

“Nope,” she said.

Chyna testified that she moved out of the house that day.

Chyna’s lawsuit alleges the cancellation came from Kris Jenner telling the people with power over the show that Chyna had physically abused her son, and enlisting her daughters to do the same.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal