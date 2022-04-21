Antonio Conte looks forward to seeing Christian Eriksen again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Antonio Conte looks forward to seeing Christian Eriksen again

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 3:35 pm
Christian Eriksen is poised to line up against his former team (John Walton/PA)
Christian Eriksen is poised to line up against his former team (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with Christian Eriksen at the weekend.

Conte signed the Denmark international from Spurs when he was in charge at Inter Milan in January 2020 and the pair won the Serie A title together the following season.

Eriksen is now at Brentford and enjoying a remarkable comeback from the cardiac arrest he suffered playing for his country in Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old comes up against his former club for the first time on Saturday as Spurs visit the Bees.

Tottenham Hotspur v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Wembley Stadium
Christian Eriksen faces Spurs for the first time since leaving the club (Nick Potts/PA)

Conte, who admitted to meeting with Eriksen when the Dane returned to London in January, said: “I’m very happy to see him play football again.

“In June it was terrible, those images were terrible for everybody. We suffered a lot for him and his family.

“To see him for a game will be a pleasure for me. It’s incredible because not long ago what happened.

“To see him playing again makes me very happy because I know football is life.

“To have this opportunity is great for him and his family because now they come back to have a normal life.”

Spurs will visit west London needing to win after Arsenal’s impressive victory against Chelsea in midweek saw them move level on points.

The Gunners play again before Spurs at the weekend as the pressure cranks up in the final six games.

Conte said. “Six games to go. We have to stay in this race.

“Now for sure, in this race I want to try to stay until the end. We know very well the difficulty to compete with other teams.

“I don’t think Chelsea is in this race. They are in this moment on a different level. They are there because they missed some games but they don’t stay in this race.

“We have to fight with Arsenal, they showed yesterday they are in good form, Man Utd, West Ham and Wolverhampton.

Chelsea v Arsenal – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Arsenal had a good night at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)

“Now we have to fight until the end. The last second of the last game, we will see which will be our place in the table.”

Spurs handed Oliver Skipp a new contract on Wednesday and Conte says the youngster will be a big player for the future.

He has not featured for Spurs since January after an ongoing injury but the Italian is still thinking big things of his midfielder.

“I’m very happy for Skippy because we are talking about a good player, a young player from the academy,” Conte said.

“We know very well a player who has developed. He’s not only a good player, we are talking about a fantastic guy.

“He’s having a bit of problem with his injury. I know his frustration. I think his new contract shows we trust him a lot.

“He’ll be very important for the present and future of Tottenham.”

