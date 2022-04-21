Novak Djokovic comes from behind to seal Serbian Open semi-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Novak Djokovic comes from behind to seal Serbian Open semi-final spot

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 5:57 pm
Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Miomir Kecmanovic (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Miomir Kecmanovic (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down for the second match in a row to defeat compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic and reach the semi-finals of the Serbian Open.

The world number one survived a deciding tie-break against Laslo Djere on Wednesday and found himself up against another fellow Serbian on Thursday.

Kecmanovic has been having an excellent season and held on to an early break to take the first set, but Djokovic hit back from a break down in the second and finished the match playing his best tennis of a disrupted season.

He roared as a final backhand landed inside the line to clinch a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory and set up a last-four clash with either Karen Khachanov or Thiago Monteiro.

Speaking in his on-court interview, Djokovic, who is playing just his third tournament of the year, said: “I’m very pleased that I’m not going to play a Serbian player for a change because its a very strange feeling sharing the court with your compatriots.

“They are very rare occasions when I’m able to play at home and experience this atmosphere, so I’m trying to enjoy every single moment.”

