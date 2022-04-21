Ex-president of Honduras extradited to US to face drug-trafficking charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ex-president of Honduras extradited to US to face drug-trafficking charges

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 9:51 pm
Former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez in handcuffs at an air base in Tegucigalpa (Elmer Martinez/AP)
Honduras extradited former president Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States on Thursday to face drug trafficking and weapons charges, in a dramatic reversal for a leader once touted by US authorities as a key ally in the war on drugs.

Just three months after leaving office, Hernandez boarded a plane handcuffed to agents from the US drug enforcement administration bound for the US, where he faces charges in the southern district of New York.

Hernandez was arrested at his home in Tegucigalpa in February at the request of US authorities.

He was shackled and paraded in front of journalists, a sight many Hondurans never imagined seeing.

Honduran officials have said the three charges Hernandez will face are conspiracy to import and distribute drugs to the US, using firearms in support of a drug trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to use firearms in support of drug trafficking.

Honduras’ supreme court rejected his appeal against a judge’s decision in favour of extradition.

US prosecutors have accused Hernandez of fuelling his political rise with money from drug traffickers.

The payments were made in exchange for Honduran authorities allowing them to operate or for information allowing them to evade interdiction.

Hernandez has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. In a video message released Thursday he said: “I am innocent, I have been and I am being unjustly subjected to prosecution.”

He has said he is the victim of drug traffickers he extradited who are now lying to seek revenge.

Hernandez’s brother Tony Hernandez, a former congressman, was sentenced to life in prison in the same US court on essentially the same charges.

Juan Orlando Hernandez took office in January 2014 and held the presidency until this January, when Xiomara Castro was sworn in as his replacement.

Castro campaigned on rooting out Honduras’ corruption and Hernandez was seen as the largest target.

Hernandez’s transport via helicopter under heavy guard from the police base where he was held to the airport Thursday was covered live by local television outlets.

Some Hondurans stood outside the airport’s perimeter fence to catch a glimpse of the former president boarding the plane with US authorities.

