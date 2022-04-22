Pep Guardiola: Manchester City will give every last drop of energy in double bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News World

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City will give every last drop of energy in double bid

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 10:33 pm Updated: April 23, 2022, 7:28 am
Pep Guardiola has roused his Manchester City side ahead of the run-in (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola has roused his Manchester City side ahead of the run-in (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola is confident his Manchester City players will give every “last drop of energy” in pursuit of Premier League and European glory.

The Spaniard’s assertion comes after recently admitting his squad were in “big trouble” in terms of injuries heading into the season’s decisive phase.

Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan all suffered knocks against Atletico Madrid last week and missed the FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool.

De Bruyne and Gundogan have since returned but Walker is still sidelined and has now been joined in the treatment room by fellow defenders John Stones and Nathan Ake.

With Joao Cancelo suspended for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid, Guardiola could have defensive issues if those injured do not prove their fitness.

Yet with the finishing line in sight in both competitions, the Spaniard is confident those who do play can find more in the tank.

He said: “We are who we are and are going to go until the last drop of energy in our bodies and minds. I’m pretty sure of that.

“The only thing (you ask) is to have the players fit, to have 17 or 18 players available and right now we don’t have it, and I don’t know how much we will be able to.

Joao Cancelo is suspended for next week;s clash against Real Madrid
Joao Cancelo is suspended for next week’s clash against Real Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA)

“But sometimes, when that happens, the 13 or 14 players we have make extra. From my experience they make an extra step.

“You’re not thinking about anything else. They give extra and when you give extra it helps you to win games.

“We have problems in many important positions and you have to adapt. Now we suffer a lot.

“But when we arrive with one month left and the players know we are in trouble, when one winger has to play central defender, he will do it. He’s focused because he knows we are getting so close to the titles and they will do it well.”

City host Watford on Saturday hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points ahead of rivals Liverpool’s derby against Everton on Sunday.

Kyle Walker has missed City's last two games with an ankle injury
Kyle Walker has missed City’s last two games with an ankle injury (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola insists this match is so important to his side he has not yet had much time to think about next week’s glamour tie against Real.

He said: “I have had few, few thoughts about Madrid. Brighton (on Wednesday) and Watford were so important.

“Tomorrow at 5pm I will start to watch them.”

Walker is nearing a return from his ankle injury but, given fellow full-back Cancelo’s European ban, will not be risked against the Hornets.

Guardiola said: “Kyle will not be ready for tomorrow but he’s much, much better. We’ll see on Tuesday if he has time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]