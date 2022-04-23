Woman rescued after falling into toilet trying to retrieve phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News World

Woman rescued after falling into toilet trying to retrieve phone

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 1:45 am
A woman in the US who accidentally dropped her mobile phone into the hole of a pit toilet and fell in while trying to retrieve it had to be rescued by firefighters (Martin Keene/PA Wire)
A woman in the US who accidentally dropped her mobile phone into the hole of a pit toilet and fell in while trying to retrieve it had to be rescued by firefighters (Martin Keene/PA Wire)

A woman in the US who accidentally dropped her mobile phone into the hole of a pit toilet and fell in while trying to retrieve it had to be rescued by firefighters.

Brinnon Fire Department chief Tim Manly said the woman, who was at the top of Mount Walker, north-west of Seattle in Washington state, had been using her phone when it fell into the toilet, The Kitsap Sun reported.

Mr Manly said she disassembled the toilet seat and used dog leashes to try to get the phone and eventually used the leashes to tie herself off as she reached for it.

That effort failed and she fell into the toilet headfirst.

“They didn’t work very well and in she went,” Mr Manly said.

The woman was alone and tried to get out for 10-15 minutes.

Reunited with her phone, she called 911, Mr Manly said.

Responding firefighters passed her blocks to stand on to reach a harness, which they used to pull her out of the vault.

The Brinnon Fire Department said the woman said she was uninjured.

She was washed down and “strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave”, the department said.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years and that was a first,” Mr Manly said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal