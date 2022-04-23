Mexican police find body of missing 18-year-old woman in motel water tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Mexican police find body of missing 18-year-old woman in motel water tank

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 6:45 am
The haunting story of a young woman left on the side of a highway late at night in northern Mexico ended in sorrow, with her decomposing body found in a subterranean water tank at a motel (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
The haunting story of a young woman left on the side of a highway late at night in northern Mexico has ended in sorrow after her decomposing body was found in an underground water tank at a motel.

Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejia on Friday said that the woman’s body — apparently unrecognisable after what may have been nearly two weeks in the water — had a crucifix necklace and clothing that Debanhi Escobar, 18, was wearing the night she disappeared.

Despite what authorities in the border state of Nuevo Leon described as a massive search for her, the young woman’s body was found by local people.

“The alert was sounded by hotel workers, because of the fetid odours coming from the area,” Mr Mejia said.

Flowers on the facade of the Attorney General's office surround images of Debanhi Escobar, right center, and other missing women, during a protest against femicide, in Mexico City, Friday, April 22, 2022
Flowers on the facade of the Attorney General’s office surround images of Debanhi Escobar and other missing women during a protest against femicide, in Mexico City (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

State prosecutors later confirmed the body belonged to Ms Escobar.

Ms Escobar’s case made headlines because of a haunting photo taken by a driver who was supposed to take her home that night. It was not clear why she got out of the car, but her father, Mario Escobar, said prosecutors told him that surveillance camera footage suggested the driver inappropriately touched his daughter.

Mr Escobar said that while the driver may not have killed her, he was responsible for his daughter’s death.

The driver, who worked for a taxi app, took the photo to show Ms Debanhi got out of his car alive on April 8 on the outskirts of Monterrey.

A woman places a stem of flowers on the facade of the Attorney General's office during a protest against the disappearance of Debanhi Escobar and other women who have gone missing, in Mexico City
Debanhi Escobar was last seen alive by a taxi driver who took her photo on the roadside (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

The 18-year-old was not seen again until late on Thursday when her body was pulled from a 13.1ft (four metres) deep water water tank at a roadside motel.

Killings of women have increased in recent years in Mexico, rising from 977 cases in 2020 to 1,015 in 2021. And those were just cases classified as “feminicides” – a legal term used in Mexico when women are killed because of their gender. Killings of women overall are much higher.

Disappearances of women are also high, with about 1,600 reported missing so far this year. Officials say 829 of them are still listed as missing and 16 were found dead.

During the week authorities were searching for Ms Escobar, local media reported that the bodies of five other women and girls had been found in the state. The victims had all been reported missing around the same time as Ms Escobar. Four were 16 or younger.

