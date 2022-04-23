Four-midable Gabriel Jesus helps leaders Manchester City crush Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News World

Four-midable Gabriel Jesus helps leaders Manchester City crush Watford

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:28 pm Updated: April 23, 2022, 7:35 pm
Gabriel Jesus celebrates his fourth goal in Manchester City’s win against Watford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gabriel Jesus celebrates his fourth goal in Manchester City’s win against Watford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gabriel Jesus scored four goals as Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the table by thrashing Watford 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazil forward struck twice in the first half and then completed his first Premier League hat-trick from the penalty spot before notching a superb fourth to put City 5-1 up in the 53rd minute.

Jesus’ first-half double set City on their way and although Hassane Kamara reduced the deficit for Watford, Rodri smashed home City’s third before the break.

Pep Guardiola’s side extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches to move four points clear of Liverpool, who play Everton at home in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Watford’s fourth straight defeat has edged them closer to relegation as they remain seven points from safety with three games to play.

In the lunchtime kick-off, Arsenal boosted their Champions League hopes and dealt Manchester United’s top-four bid another big blow with a 3-1 win at the Emirates.

Nuno Tavares’ early tap-in and Bukayo Saka’s penalty put the Gunners in control before Cristiano Ronaldo’s 100th Premier League goal made it 2-1 at half-time.

Eddie Nketiah’s first-half effort was ruled out for offside but referee Craig Pawson awarded a penalty instead for Alex Telles’ foul on Saka in the build-up and the England midfielder converted.

Bruno Fernandes hit a post with his second-half penalty and despite United pressure, Granit Xhaka fired in the Gunners’ third from 25 yards.

In the evening kick-off, Tottenham missed the chance to leapfrog Arsenal back into fourth spot after being held 0-0 at Brentford.

The spotlight was on Brentford’s former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen who faced his former club, who were not at their best.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s later header hit a post before Harry Kane’s overhead kick flew inches wide and the point leaves Tottenham two points behind Arsenal in the table.

Newcastle maintained their climb up the table with a fourth straight win, brushing aside bottom club Norwich 3-0 at Carrow Road.

Joelinton’s third and fourth goals of the season gave Newcastle a 2-0 interval lead and Bruno Guimaraes produced a brilliant finish to put them 3-0 up early in the second period.

Victory for Eddie Howe’s side has lifted them up to ninth in the table, one point above Leicester, who were held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have failed to win any of their last three league games while the point for Villa was their first in five matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]