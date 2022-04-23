Zelensky set for Kyiv meeting with senior US officials By Press Association April 23, 2022, 7:01 pm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (House of Commons/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ukraine’s president says he will meet with the US secretary of state and secretary of defence in Kyiv on Sunday. President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of the plans on Saturday during a press conference. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Susan Walsh/AP) He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin. The White House declined to comment on Saturday about Mr Zelensky’s remarks. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Zelensky praises UK amid claims London denied Kyiv arms after Crimea annexed President Zelensky thanks UK for training Ukrainian military on home soil Russians shift elite units to new battleground in Ukraine Britain to reopen embassy in Kyiv