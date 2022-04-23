Zelensky set for Kyiv meeting with senior US officials

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ukraine’s president says he will meet with the US secretary of state and secretary of defence in Kyiv on Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of the plans on Saturday during a press conference.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Susan Walsh/AP)

He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The White House declined to comment on Saturday about Mr Zelensky’s remarks.