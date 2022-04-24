Leeds-based rockers Yard Act call Coachella appearance ‘insane’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Leeds-based rockers Yard Act call Coachella appearance ‘insane’

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 2:04 am
British band Yard Act says not thinking about the magnitude of playing bigger gigs like Coachella and The Tonight Show is an important ‘coping mechanism’ to deliver their best performance (Phoebe Fox/PA)
British band Yard Act says not thinking about the magnitude of playing bigger gigs like Coachella and The Tonight Show is an important 'coping mechanism' to deliver their best performance (Phoebe Fox/PA)

Yard Act says not thinking about the magnitude of playing bigger gigs like Coachella and The Tonight Show is an important “coping mechanism” to deliver their best performance.

The Leeds-based rockers, speaking to the PA news agency in person at Coachella, say they try to “make the most” of unexpected situations and “focus on the task at hand”.

Despite their debut album only having been released in January, the band has just wrapped up a slew of US tour dates which included two shows at the world-famous music festival and a special guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night programme.

“That was a buzz,” frontman James Smith said about appearing on the TV show.

“You’ve got to make the most of those situations, you don’t expect to end up in them, so when you do it’s like ‘cool’.

“It might be the first of many times you do it, it might be the last time so just do what you do, you have fun with it, and you take as much free stuff as you can.”

Bassist Ryan Needham added: “It is f***ing amazing but if you dwell on it too much it freaks you out, and it sounds like we’re playing it down but it’s a bit of a coping mechanism.

“It is insane, it’s crazy to be able to come and do this stuff but you have to block that out a little bit and just play.

“We all sit around in a room together, whether that’s on Jimmy Fallon or in a f***ing practice room back in Leeds, we know how to play and that’s all you can focus on in those times when you’ve got the adrenaline spike and you’re nervous as hell.

“I’m sure in six months when we get home and sit down, that’s when you go ‘woah that was crazy’, but when you’re in it you just have to knuckle down like Blitz spirit.”

“I try not to think about it, I just focus on the task ahead and just don’t ever get that sense of perspective, I think it’s important psychologically,” said guitarist Sam Shjipstone.

“It’s all really surreal,” added drummer Jay Russell.

Yard Act is known for their politically charged material which often include sardonic lyrics.

But the band say that the trope of US audiences not understanding their humour or being overly earnest is “bullshit.”

“A guy we work with said ‘don’t try all your sarcastic bullshit because it won’t wash’ and it’s not true,” says Needham.

“That whole thing that Americans don’t get irony is absolutely not true.”

“It’s insulting to Americans to say they don’t get it,” adds Smith.

“If you’ve listened to more than a minute of our music, you’re either on board or (you’re) not. It’s a good filter for whether you’re a c*** or not.”

Following a final date in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Yard Act are set to return to the UK for more shows in cities including Liverpool, Nottingham and their hometown of Leeds.

And work has already started on their second record with several songs written, though the band say they are yet to nail down a “vibe”.

