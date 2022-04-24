In Pictures: Rio Carnival returns after two-year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
In Pictures: Rio Carnival returns after two-year hiatus

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 8:17 am
A performer from the Mangueira samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome (AP)
Rio de Janeiro’s samba schools have put on a dazzling display at this year’s delayed Carnival parades, the first after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19-pandemic.

The schools’ colourful floats and flamboyant dancers entered the Sambadrome grounds to parade before tens of thousands of fans on the first evening of the two-night spectacle.

Brazil Carnival
Drum queen Erika Januza from the Viradouro samba school (Bruna Prado/AP)
Brazil Carnival
A performer from the Viradouro samba school (Bruna Prado/AP)
Brazil Carnival
Entire communities rally around the competing samba schools, whose shows are not only a source of pride but also employment (Bruna Prado/AP)
Brazil Carnival
Members of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school (Bruna Prado/AP)
Brazil Carnival
Performers from the Sao Clemente samba school parade on a float (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

The Sambadrome has been home to the parade since the 1980s and is a symbol of Brazil’s Carnival festivities. During the pandemic, it was a shelter for more than 400 homeless people and also served as a vaccination station.

Brazil Carnival
A performer from the Viradouro samba school (Bruna Prado/AP)
Brazil Carnival
A performer from the Beija Flor samba school at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Brazil Carnival
Performers from the Mocidade samba school (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

There are months of rehearsals for dancers and drummers, so participants can learn the tune and the lyrics for their school’s song.

Brazil Carnival
The pandemic upended these samba schools’ way of life for two years (Bruna Prado/AP)
Brazil Carnival
A float at the Sambadrome (Bruna Prado/AP)
Brazil Carnival
Drum queen Bianca Monteiro from the Portela samba school performs during the celebrations (Bruna Prado/AP)

