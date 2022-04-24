I’m not Aguero but I know I can help my team – Gabriel Jesus has a lot to offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
I’m not Aguero but I know I can help my team – Gabriel Jesus has a lot to offer

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 9:03 am
Gabriel Jesus scored four as Manchester City thrashed Watford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gabriel Jesus claimed he was no Sergio Aguero after hitting four goals in Manchester City’s 5-1 demolition of relegation-threatened Watford on Saturday.

The Brazilian also set up the other for Rodri as leaders City clocked up an emphatic win to maintain the advantage in the Premier League title race.

Jesus was once tipped as the long-term successor to Aguero, City’s record goalscorer who left the club last year, after arriving as a precocious teenager in 2016.

It has not turned out that way with Jesus, now 25, no longer considered an out-and-out centre forward or an automatic starter.

Yet, with his unselfish play, he has repeatedly proved his value to the squad and did so again – in a perfect riposte to recent speculation about his future – with his virtuoso display against the Hornets.

Jesus said: “I’m very happy because I’m here to try to score goals to help with goals.

“I’ve said before, I’m not Aguero but I know I can help my team. Aguero is a legend, one of the best players in City’s history, but I try to help as well.

“It was a great performance from everyone. We changed some players but stayed with the same quality, with the same energy.

“That’s the talent we have, amazing players. It’s very difficult to play here. You have to stay on a high level to get the chance. That’s the challenge.”

Jesus completed his treble from the penalty spot
Jesus is contracted until the end of next season but his future had been cast into doubt following strong reports this week linking City with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

He put that aside to fire City ahead after just four minutes and doubled the lead by heading in a pinpoint cross from Kevin De Bruyne.

Hassane Kamara pulled one back for the visitors but Jesus intervened again to pick out Rodri, who smashed a stunning half-volley into the roof of the net.

Jesus completed his treble – his first in the Premier League – from the penalty spot in the opening moments of the second half before sweeping in his fourth soon after.

The result took City, who now have just five games remaining, another step closer to retaining their title.

Jesus said: “Now is the most important part of the season. The final games will decide the trophies. We have to play as a final every game.”

While City face a run-in that could lead to glory in the Premier League and Champions League, the outlook for Watford is bleak.

Hassane Kamara claimed Watford's reply
Roy Hodgson’s side are seven points off safety with just five games to dig themselves out of trouble.

“We’ve lost a lot of games so we need to keep our heads up and keep believing,” said Kamara on the club’s website after his first goal since signing from Nice in January.

“We will remain hungry, that is for sure. We have five games left – we won’t give up and we’ll give the best that we can offer.”

