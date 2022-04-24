Coachella headliner Billie Eilish makes light of stage fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Coachella headliner Billie Eilish makes light of stage fall

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 10:14 am
Billie Eilish had a fall while headlining at the Coachella festival (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Billie Eilish laughed off an onstage tumble as she headlined the second Saturday of the Coachella music festival.

The pop megastar told fans she had fallen on her face after tripping over a piece of fire safety equipment in the darkness between songs.

The 20-year-old Oscar winner played an explosive set that involved the use of a crane as well as wholesome touches, including a duet with her brother and co-writer Finneas and a compilation of home videos.

Finishing up one of her numbers, Eilish cried out, then laughed, declaring: “You guys, I just ate shit up here.

“It was dark, it was pitch black (and) I tripped on the f****** fire thing. Ow!

“I went … and fell right on my face.”

Fans were treated to range of hit songs including Bury A Friend, Oxytocin, Bad Guy and Happier Than Ever.

A compilation of baby videos, including clips of Eilish playing with her brother and parents accompanied Getting Older.

While performing her song Ocean Eyes, written when she was just 13, Eilish was raised 20ft into the air on a mechanical platform and hovered above the crowd as she sang.

She also brought out Paramore singer Hayley Williams as a surprise guest to perform a rendition of Misery Business, and later helped to close the set.

It comes after her fellow Coachella headliner Harry Styles brought out Lizzo on Friday to duet his One Direction hit What Makes You Beautiful.

Performing before Eilish on the main stage was Megan Thee Stallion, who delivered a bold and energetic performance punctuated with gunshot sounds and air-horns.

The rapper fired off multiple of her own hits including WAP, which features Cardi B, though the latter did not make a live appearance.

Brit award winner Arlo Parks brought US singer Phoebe Bridgers onstage to duet during her set for the second weekend running.

Leeds-based rockers Yard Act performed earlier in the day, following string of US tour dates including a guest appearance at on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Elsewhere at Coachella, the curtain came down for US rap seven-piece Brockhampton, who delivered their final live performance together as a group.

There is just one day left of this year’s festival, which takes place in the the southern Californian city of Indio.

Electro supergroup Swedish House Mafia and Canadian megastar The Weeknd are due to split the headline slot on the final Sunday.

