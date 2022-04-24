Donald Trump would have handled Ukraine crisis differently – Piers Morgan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Donald Trump would have handled Ukraine crisis differently – Piers Morgan

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 12:35 pm Updated: April 24, 2022, 1:07 pm
Donald Trump would’ve handled the Ukraine crisis differently, says Piers Morgan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Donald Trump would’ve handled the Ukraine crisis differently, says Piers Morgan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Piers Morgan has said former US President Donald Trump would have handled Russia’s invasion into Ukraine “certainly differently”.

The TV presenter, 57, said he had a “pretty fractious” interview with Mr Trump for his new programme on TalkTV, launching next week, as the pair clashed over whether the last US election was rigged.

A promotional video released on Sunday for the special showed Morgan and Mr Trump discussing the Ukraine crisis, with the former president explaining how he would have dealt with the conflict.

Mr Trump said: “Putin uses the ‘N word’. I call it the ‘N word’. He uses the ‘N word’, the nuclear word all the time. That’s a no-no, you’re not supposed to do that. He uses it on a daily basis.

“We have better weapons, we have the greatest submarine power in history.

“I would say, we have far more than you do. We are far, far more powerful than you and you can’t use that word ever again.

“You cannot use the nuclear word ever again.”

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday Morning about the interview, Morgan said he “doesn’t know” if Mr Trump’s approach to the crisis would have worked but that he would have handled it “certainly differently”.

He said: “It is an interesting question, if he was still the US president given his particular way of dealing with dictators like Kim Jong-un of North Korea, and with traditional American enemies like Vladimir Putin, would Putin have actually gone into Ukraine.

“He says not and he has a real problem with how America in particular is dealing with the Ukraine invasion.

“I don’t know, but what hasn’t worked is dealing with this in a conventional manner.

“I have had a feeling from the start of this that we are just showing Putin weakness in the west, we are not engaging with him, and constantly the American president, the German chancellor, going out of their way to say we don’t want to trigger World War III, we don’t want to do anything to upset him.

“This genocidal monster is raising Ukraine to the floor, he’s bombing maternity hospitals, he’s incinerating Holocaust survivors, what is our moral red line?

“If it was a Nato country we would feel apparently a moral duty to engage with him, I don’t see there is any moral distinction frankly other than that they don’t happen to be at this moment in Nato.”

The 75-minute interview, which took place at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, will be screened on TalkTV on Monday at 8pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]